Rajnath Singh, VPA's Chief of the General Staff hold talks on India, Vietnam defence cooperation

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday held talks with Vietnam's Chief of the General Staff General Phan Van Giang related to defence cooperation between New Delhi and Hanoi. A high-ranking military delegation of the Vietnam People's Army (VPA) led by Phan Van Giang is on an official visit to India from November 24-28.

"Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh and Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army & Deputy Minister of National Defence Sr Lt Gen Phan Van Giang held talks on defence cooperation between the two countries in New Delhi today," Rakshan Mantri office tweeted. Early in the day, Phan Van Giang met Army Chief General Bipin Rawat and held discussion over the issues of mutual and strategic concern.

"Chief of General Staff, Vietnam People's Army and Deputy Minister of National Defence Senior Lieutenant General Phan Van Giang called upon and interacted with General Bipin Rawat #COAS #IndianArmy. Discussed issues of mutual & strategic concern," tweeted Additional Directorate General of Public Information. (ANI)

