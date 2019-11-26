International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Three die as heavy storms and flooding hit Greece

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Athens
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 01:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 01:56 IST
UPDATE 3-Three die as heavy storms and flooding hit Greece
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three people died in torrential rain and thunderstorms that caused widespread flooding and disrupted transport in Greece on Monday, officials said.

Two drowned when their moored sailing boat sank in the seaside town of Antirio, coastguard officials said. An elderly bedridden woman was later found dead in her flooded home on the island of Rhodes, local officials said. In a weather front which the Greek meteorological service has called Geryon or Geryones after a giant of Greek mythology, parts of the road network to the Peloponnese peninsula were cut off for hours because of flooding, police officials said.

In Kineta, a beach town west of the capital Athens, extensive damage was recorded to the road network from rockfalls from surrounding hills, with roads and gardens submerged in mud. The region suffered a major forest fire in 2018. The storms first hit late on Sunday and the civil protection service had urged municipal authorities to be on alert.

The fire department received dozens of calls to pump water from premises while schools in the Athens region opened two hours late on Monday because of the weather. Twenty-four people were killed when flash floods hit the town of Mandra west of Athens in Nov. 2017, and seven were killed in a freak storm in northern Greece in July 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

UPDATE 1-Lebanese protesters clash with supporters of Hezbollah, Amal in Beirut

UPDATE 1-Amazon opens pop-up store on China's Pinduoduo until year-end

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Moroccan court jails rapper for insulting police

A Moroccan court on Monday sentenced a rap star to a year in prison and a fine of 1,000 dirhams 103 for insulting the police in a case that has prompted rights groups to voice alarm over freedom of expression in the North African kingdom.Mo...

UPDATE 1-U.S. prosecutors seek information on payments to Trump lawyer Giuliani -subpoena

Federal prosecutors in New York are seeking records of payments to Rudy Giuliani, U.S. President Donald Trumps lawyer, as part of an active criminal investigation, according to a grand jury subpoena seen by Reuters. The subpoena does not in...

UPDATE 2-FDA approves Global Blood Therapeutics sickle cell disease drug

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Monday it approved a drug from Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to treat sickle cell disease in adults and pediatric patients aged 12 years or olderThe treatment to be sold under the brand name Oxb...

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/6 a.m. SGT

Here are the top stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 10 p.m. GMT6 a.m. SGT. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect httpswww.reutersconnect.complanning. TOP STOR...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019