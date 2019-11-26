UK truck deaths: Driver pleads guilty to immigration offences

A British truck driver, who had been charged with manslaughter after 39 Vietnamese nationals were found inside his refrigerated truck earlier this month, pleaded guilty on Monday to conspiring to assist unlawful immigration. 25-year-old Maurice Robinson appeared in a London court via video link from Belmarsh prison for a plea hearing. During the proceedings, he pleaded guilty to two of the 43 charges levelled against him, reported Al Jazeera.

Robinson faces 39 charges of manslaughter, conspiracy to traffic people, conspiracy to assist unlawful immigration and money laundering. He was arrested days after bodies of 31 men and eight women were found from inside a truck at an industrial park in Grays, a town located 40 kilometres east of London, UK. The development comes after a northern Irish man was charged with human trafficking offences in connection with the incident. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)