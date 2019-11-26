US calls for bringing 26/11 perpetrators to justice

As India today marked the 11th anniversary of the 26/11 terror attacks, the United States Department of State on Monday (local time) called for the perpetrators of the Mumbai carnage to be brought to justice as soon as possible. US State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus took to Twitter saying 11 years ago, "a cowardly act of terrorism" took the lives of 166 people, including six US citizens.

"Today we remember the victims of the #MumbaiTerrorAttack, and stand with their families in demanding that those responsible for this heinous event face justice," she added. Mumbai had come to a standstill on this day 11 years ago when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who came to Mumbai via sea route from Pakistan carried out a series of coordinated shooting and bombing attacks across the city.

Attacks took place at Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) railway station, Cama Hospital, Nariman House business and residential complex, Leopold Cafe, Taj Mahal Hotel and Tower and the Oberoi-Trident Hotel. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)