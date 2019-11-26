International Development News
Development News Edition

Hong Kong college campus searched, just one protester found

  • PTI
  • |
  • Hong Kong
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 17:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:32 IST
Hong Kong college campus searched, just one protester found
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Officials at a Hong Kong university where police and protesters clashed violently a week ago said Tuesday they had searched the entire campus and found just one remaining holdout in a sign the campus siege may be near an end. Hong Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) emerged as the epicenter of the territory's increasingly violent protest movement when clashes broke out on November 17 between police and protesters armed with bows, arrows and Molotov cocktails.

The standoff then quickly settled into a tense stalemate during which hundreds fled the campus -- some attempting to get out through sewer lines -- leaving a dwindling core of holdouts. But university officials said their search turned up just one remaining female protester.

"We have swept through the whole campus systematically and we found one protester in the student union building," the university's vice president Wai Ping-kong told reporters. He said the individual was over 18 and not a student at the university. He gave no further details on her identity but said the university was trying to convince her to leave.

As the standoff set in, it became a guessing game as to how many protesters remained since they largely kept themselves hidden in buildings across the campus. The university sent in teams earlier on Tuesday to look for holdouts, sealing doors with tape after rooms had been searched, but Wai said officials could not rule out the possibility that other protesters remained hidden.

Asked whether police would soon move in to clear the university, Wai said he knew of no such intention, and police announced no plans to enter the campus, which they have had surrounded throughout the impasse. Hong Kongers have protested in huge numbers after Lam's government earlier this year introduced a bill to allow extraditions to China. The bill was eventually withdrawn under public pressure but touched off increasingly violent protests by demonstrators who fear that Beijing is tightening its grip on the semi-autonomous city.

A weekend election for community-level councils across Hong Kong saw a landslide win for pro-democracy candidates, raising the pressure on Lam to respond to demands for reform. Lam admitted on Tuesday that the vote revealed "unhappiness" with her administration, but she offered no indication of any coming concessions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

Yes Bank, Tata Motors shares fall after Sensex rejig

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon's president to hold consultations for next PM on Thursday -sources

Lebanons president Michel Aoun will hold binding consultations with members of parliament on Thursday to designate the countrys next prime minister, sources at the presidential palace said on Tuesday.Prime Minister Saad al-Hariri resigned l...

Terrorism remains single biggest threat to global peace: Jaishankar

Terrorism remains the single biggest threat to international peace and security and all those who stand for democracy and human rights must unite against the menace, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Tuesday. He was referring t...

UPDATE 4-Hong Kong's Lam appeals for calm but offers no concessions after election drubbing

Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam renewed her appeals for peace in the Chinese-ruled city on Friday but failed to offer any concessions to anti-government protesters despite a resounding victory for pro-democracy parties in local elections.Appear...

Soccer-World's top 20 players caused 505 tonnes of CO2 emissions - study

Air travel by the top 20 footballers nominated for the 2019 Ballon dOr was responsible for producing 505 tonnes of carbon dioxide CO2 emissions this year alone, according to a climate change researcher. Andrew Welfle, from the Britains Univ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019