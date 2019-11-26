International Development News
Philippine rebel spokesman nabbed in Manila hospital

  PTI
  • |
  Manila
  • |
  26-11-2019
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 17:48 IST
Manila, Nov 26 (AP) Philippine military officials say a communist guerrilla leader and spokesman has been arrested while being secretly treated for hypertension in a hospital in an upscale residential and shopping district in suburban Manila. Military officials say army troops and police arrested Jaime Padilla, who uses the nom de guerre Ka Diego, and three men who were guarding him Monday night in a room at the Cardinal Santos Medical Center in the Greenhills district.

President Rodrigo Duterte has been to the same hospital in the past for medical tests. Padilla, who is in his 60s and known for his trademark Maoist rebel cap, has given interviews in the past to journalists in his mountain jungle camp southeast of Manila.

The communist insurgency has raged in the Philippines for more than 50 years. (AP) RUP

