INS Nireekshak arrives at Sri Lankan port for training visit

Indian Naval Ship Nireekshak has arrived at Sri Lankan Port of Trincomalee for a training visit, according to media reports on Tuesday. The Sri Lankan Navy welcomed the Indian ship that docked at the port on Monday, the Colombo Page reported.

According to a report in the Times Online, following the arrival, the Commanding Officer of the vessel, Commander B K Prashant, called on Rear Admiral Merril Wickramasinghe, the Commander of the Eastern Naval Area. The INS Nireekshak will leave the country on December 3, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)