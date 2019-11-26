International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Wildfire outside Santa Barbara, California, threatens homes, causes evacuations

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 26-11-2019 21:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-11-2019 21:31 IST
UPDATE 2-Wildfire outside Santa Barbara, California, threatens homes, causes evacuations
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fire ripped through brush and woodland on hills above Santa Barbara, California, early on Tuesday, causing authorities to order more than 2,000 residents of a nearby canyon to flee their homes, according to officials and local media.

The Cave Fire started in the Los Padres National Forest at around 4:15 p.m. on Monday in Santa Barbara County, about 90 miles (145 km) northwest of Los Angeles. County officials declared a local emergency.

The fire had consumed some 4,100 acres (1,660 hectares) by Tuesday morning, with none of it contained, Daniel Bertucelli of the county fire department told reporters. Nine helicopters were dropping water to aid 600 firefighters, who were bracing for rainy conditions later in the day, he said.

Mandatory evacuation orders covered some 2,400 homes, the Los Angeles Times reported. A single outbuilding was the only property damaged recorded by Tuesday morning, Bertucelli said, though flames were pushing toward populated areas on the northern flanks of the coastal cities of Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Firefighters from neighboring areas were rushing to Santa Barbara to help the local service control the blaze, authorities said. Nearly 200,000 acres (80,937 hectares) have been consumed in wildfires across the state this year, according to the California Department of Forestry & Fire Protection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

Yes Bank sells over 16 lakh shares of Reliance Capital

ADB gives US$10 million to Tajikistan for Tourism, first in history

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Goair flight makes emerencgy landing soon after takeoff

An engine issue forced a Lucknow-bound Goair flight from the city to make an emergency landing shortly after the takeoff, an airport official said on Tuesday evening. The glitch-hit Airbus A320 plane, however, landed safely, the official sa...

Constitution is the "binding glue" that holds the nation

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday described the Indian Constitution as the binding glue that holds the nation together. He said the operation of the Constitution for seven decades constitutes a tribute to the Indian genius in...

Maha BJP govt resignation best gift of Constitution day:

Accusing the BJP of violating the principles of the Constitution to form a government at midnight in Maharashtra, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict and Devendra Fadnavis resignation have sh...

UPDATE 2-Report cites pilot error in 2016 Russia Flydubai plane crash

Pilot error and possible crew disorientation during bad weather at night led to the fatal 2016 crash of a Flydubai passenger jet in Russia, Russias Interstate Aviation Committee said in a report issued on Tuesday. The Boeing 737-800 from Du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019