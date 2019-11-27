Six dead in 3 blasts in Iraqi capital: medics, security source

Six people were killed in near-simultaneous explosions across various Baghdad neighbourhoods late Tuesday, medics and a security source said, amid deadly anti-government protests in Iraq's capital and its restive south.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the three blasts, two of which were caused by explosives-laden motorcycles and the third by a roadside bomb, the medics and security source told AFP.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)