International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-American teenager chokehold until she passed out, then sexually assaulted: prosecutors

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 02:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 02:49 IST
Indian-American teenager chokehold until she passed out, then sexually assaulted: prosecutors
Image Credit: ANI

The teenage Indian-American university student was chokehold by her assailant until she passed out after she refused to talk to him or acknowledge his catcalls, then she was dragged to the back seat of her car and sexually assaulted, prosecutors said. The gruesome details emerged during a bail hearing of the 26-year-old assailant Donald Thurman, charged with first-degree murder and criminal sexual assault of Ruth George, 19.

The prosecutors told the court on Tuesday that Thurman had confessed to the crime and it ordered he be held without bail. George, originally hailing from Hyderabad, was a student at University of Illinois in Chicago and was found dead in family-owned car in a campus garage Saturday. The medical examiner has ruled her death a homicide by strangulation.

Cook County prosecutor James Murphy said Thurman became angry after George did not respond to his catcalls when she was walking from the campus to the parking garage early Saturday. He then followed George to the garage. Thurman "thought she was pretty" and wanted to talk to George. She did not respond. This made him angry. He allegedly came behind her and put her into a chokehold until she was unconscious, the prosecution said during the bail hearing.

Thereafter, Thurman, who is on a parole, dragged her to the back seat of her car. He sexually assaulted her and left her on the car seat, Murphy said. Last December, he was released on parole after he served two years of his six years of imprisonment for a 2015 armed robbery conviction. His next court appearance has been set for December 16.

Meanwhile, George's family said in a statement they hold no hatred towards the perpetrator. "But our hope is no other girl would be harmed in this way and for a mother to never experience this type of heartache." "Ruth lived out her deep faith in Jesus by loving and serving others, leaving a legacy of Christ-centered kindness and sacrifice," the family said. "She was the beloved baby of our family," it added.

George's university said she was a sophomore and kinesiology major.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Ashok Leyland partners with ICICI Bank to reach new geographies

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

White House budget office attorney resigned in part over Ukraine aid hold -official

An attorney for the White Houses budget office resigned in part because of concerns over the hold on U.S. military aid to Ukraine, an official for the office said according to a transcript of his deposition released on Tuesday.Mark Sandy, a...

UPDATE 1-Data firm broke Canadian privacy laws with involvement in Brexit, U.S. campaigns -probe

Canadian data firm AggregateIQ broke privacy laws with some of the work it did for a leading pro-Brexit group in Britain and a number of U.S. political campaigns, according to a report of an official probe released on Tuesday. Daniel Therri...

UPDATE 7-Canada's biggest rail strike in a decade ends, backlogs could nag shippers

Canadas longest railroad strike in a decade ended on Tuesday as Canadian National Railway Co reached a tentative agreement with workers, but shippers warned it could take weeks before service bounces back to normal. Industry groups celebrat...

UPDATE 1-Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier to prioritise UK trade deal post-Brexit -Financial Times

The European Unions Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told EU politicians he will make Britains new trade deal with the EU a priority after Brexit, the Financial Times reported httpswww.ft.comcontent93bc9ae2-108b-11ea-a7e6-62bf4f9e548a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019