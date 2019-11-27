International Development News
PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov 27

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

Audi to cut nearly 10,000 jobs in drive to slash costs https://on.ft.com/2DlVl5w Michel Barnier pledges to prioritise UK trade deal post-Brexit https://on.ft.com/35DROfe

France's Natixis suspends senior trader in New York https://on.ft.com/35zeoWf Top Malta officials quit in Caruana Galizia murder case fallout https://on.ft.com/2QVgoUO

Overview Audi AG said on Tuesday it was planning to cut around 9,500 jobs in its German production sites until 2025 to free up some investment for electric vehicles and digital technologies.

The European Union's Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has told EU politicians he will make Britain's new trade deal with the EU a priority after Brexit, citing people briefed on a closed-door meeting in Strasbourg on Tuesday. French bank Natixis SA on Tuesday suspended a senior trader at a subsidiary in New York pending an internal investigation.

Malta's government chief of staff Keith Schembri, tourism minister Konrad Mizzi resigned on Tuesday in a case over the 2017 murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

