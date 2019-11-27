International Development News
Development News Edition

Explosion at Texas chemical plant: media reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 15:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 15:05 IST
Explosion at Texas chemical plant: media reports
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

An explosion at a chemical plant in Texas early Wednesday sent a large fireball into the sky, media reports said, triggering a mandatory evacuation. "Please be aware that there is a mandatory evacuation for everyone within a 1/2 mile of the TPC plant in Port Neches," local fire officials said in a post on the Nederland Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page.

Dramatic videos and photos shared on social media showed a massive explosion, with one resident describing waking up to a huge boom and "glass all over us". Ryan Mathewson, who lives roughly two minutes from the plant with his family, told AFP: "We woke up to glass all over us and parts of the ceiling caved in, (and) doors were blown in." The 25-year-old said they were "shook up and scared" following the blast.

County Judge Jeff Branick told local news site KFDM News that there were no injuries reported. The site of the explosion is believed to be a petrochemical plant roughly 135 kilometers from Houston.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Govt, J-K govt continue to take proactive steps for relief, resettlement of Kashmir migrants: MoS Home

Union Minister of State MoS for Home, G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday said that the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government continue to take proactive steps for the relief and resettlement of Kashmiri pandits and other migrants. While replying ...

IMPACT’s report reveals India to be one of gold smuggling hubs

IMPACTs IMPACTTransform.org new report reveals India to be one of the largest gold smuggling hubs in the world.As a result, gold that is tied to conflict, human rights abuses, and corruption in Africa and South America is entering legal int...

CORRECTED-Portuguese foundation launches world's largest annual cancer award

Portugals Champalimaud Foundation announced on Monday last week the worlds largest annual prize, worth 1 million euros, for research and clinical practices aiming to control or eradicate cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death g...

UPDATE 4-Soccer-Man City owner scores $4.8 bln price tag with stake sale

Manchester Citys Abu Dhabi-controlled owner has agreed to sell a 500 million stake to U.S. private equity firm Silver Lake, making it the worlds most valuable soccer group with a 4.8 billion price tag.Tech-focused Silver Lake will buy just ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019