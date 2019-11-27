International Development News
Development News Edition

Australia to return 3 artefacts during to India during PM Morrison visit next year

A pair of 'dwarapala' or door guardians from 15th century Tamil Nadu and a 6th century sculpture of serpent king 'Nagaraja' with origins in either Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh are among the three artefacts, which will be returned to India during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to India next year.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Sydney
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 18:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 18:11 IST
Australia to return 3 artefacts during to India during PM Morrison visit next year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison in Bangkok during ASEAN summit . Image Credit: ANI

A pair of 'dwarapala' or door guardians from 15th century Tamil Nadu and a 6th century sculpture of serpent king 'Nagaraja' with origins in either Rajasthan or Madhya Pradesh are among the three artefacts, which will be returned to India during Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's visit to India next year. "The return of these artefacts is the right thing to do. This is another demonstration of a deep relationship between Australia and India," Morrison said.

"Like India, we understand the value of our ancient cultures and artefacts," Morrison added. The artefacts, which were held by the National Gallery of Australia, were purchased in good faith, but extensive research undertaken by the Gallery has led to its decision to voluntarily return these artefacts to India.

Both India and Australia are parties to the Means of Prohibiting and Preventing the Illicit Import, Export and Transport of Ownership of Cultural Property. Criminal law proceedings are currently underway in India and the United States against former New York art dealer Subhash Kapoor, from whom these artefacts were purchased. The Australian Government does not have any role in these proceedings.

The return of these artefacts also underscores the world's debt to India's magnificent culture, history and legacy, said Australian Minister for Foreign Affairs Marise Payne. "The strong ties Australian and Indian institutions have made in recent years have helped develop important professional relationships and share culture. The return of these artefacts also underscores the world's debt to India's magnificent culture, history and legacy," Payne said.

"Historic artefacts play a significant role in modern society by allowing communities to acknowledge and celebrate their shared history and culture. The National Gallery of Australia recognises this and is strongly committed to the ethical collecting of cultural material and best-practice collection management. I commend the Gallery for resolving these legacy issues," the Minister for Arts Paul Fletcher said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Cong in KTKA accuses Deputy CM of distributing cash to voters

The Congress in Karnataka on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission, accusing deputy chief minister Govind Karjol of distributing cash to voters through party workers to woo them to vote in favour of a BJP candidate during the Dece...

All political parties can't be given security at par with PM, Gandhis' security not removed but changed: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said the decision to remove the Special Protection Group SPG cover from the three members of the Gandhi family was taken after threat assessment and added that all political parties cannot be provi...

Data on farmer suicide cases not published as info given by states 'untenable': Govt tells RS

National data on farmer suicide cases could not be published by the National Crime Records Bureau NCRB as the information provided by the state governments were untenable, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy informed Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. Red...

Appeals judges uphold sentence for Congolese ex-vice president Bemba

Appeals judges at the International Criminal Court on Wednesday upheld a 12 month-sentence for Jean-Pierre Bemba, former vice-president of the Democratic Republic of Congo, for witness tampering.Bemba will not have to go to jail because he ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019