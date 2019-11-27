Nepal PM Oli's condition stable, removed from ventilator, says hospital

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli was removed from the ventilator on Wednesday morning following improvement in his health. Manmohan Cardiothoracic, Vascular and Transplant Centre under the Tribhuwan University Teaching Hospital (TUTH), where PM Oli is under treatment, stated that his condition has improved.

"The health condition of the Prime Minister is improving. It is informed that he now can interact with others," Uttam Krishna Shrestha, Executive Director of the Center, said in a statement. Prime Minister Oli was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning after he complained of stomach ache.

At around 12:15 on Tuesday afternoon, PM Oli underwent an operation of appendicitis and was kept on the ventilator following the complications. "He (Prime Minister) was diagnosed with appendicitis and infection in the stomach (peritonitis). Laparotomy and appendectomy procedures were undertaken. Now, his health is stable," the statement of Tuesday afternoon stated.

PM Oli is also undergoing regular dialysis as his transplanted kidney has stopped functioning. In the last few weeks, Prime Minister Oli underwent four cycles of hemodialysis at Grande International Hospital. Oli underwent a kidney transplant in India in 2007 after both of his kidneys failed. (ANI)

