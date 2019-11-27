International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian diplomat invokes Israel during meeting with Kashmiri Pandits

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 19:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 19:37 IST
Indian diplomat invokes Israel during meeting with Kashmiri Pandits

A top Indian diplomat in the US has said that the Kashmiri Pandits could return to the Valley soon because "if the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it," sparking a controversy by mentioning the Israeli "model". During a private event in the city that was attended by some members of the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora, India's Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty spoke about the Abrogation of Article 370.

"I believe the security conditions in Jammu and Kashmir will improve. It will allow refugees to go back and in your lifetime, you will be able to go back...you will be able to go back to your home and you will find security. Because we already have a model in the world," he said, in an apparent reference to the Israeli settlement model. "I don't know why we don't follow it. It has happened in the Middle East, you have to look, if the Israeli people can do it. We can also do it," he said in remarks that were recorded and then uploaded on social media.

His remarks sparked a controversy with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan targeting the Indian government over its Kashmir policy. Reacting to the controversy, Chakravorty said that his remarks about Jammu and Kashmir and a reference to the Israeli issue have been taken out of context.

"I have seen some social media comments on my recent remarks. My remarks are being taken out of context," Chakravorty tweeted on Wednesday. Israel has built about 140 settlements since its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. The US recently said that it no longer believes the Israeli settlements are illegal.

In his remarks during the meeting with the Kashmiri Pandits, Chakravorty also said that people have been talking about the Kashmiri culture. Referring to a comment made by a guest on the Israeli issue and Jewish issue, he said, "they kept their culture alive for 2000 years outside the land and they went back. I think we all have to keep the Kashmiri culture alive. The Kashmiri culture is the Indian culture, it is the Hindu culture."

"None of us can imagine an India without Kashmir," he said. He further said that he believes that in his lifetime, "we will have our land back, our people have to go back…Give us some time, the government has done what it has done."

On August 5, India abrogated the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated it into two union territories. The Indian government would not have taken such a big international risk only to do the amendment, Chakravorty said to applause.

It was an international diplomatic struggle but "we have successfully stalled it," he added. Pakistan reacted strongly to India's decision to abrogate Article 370 and downgraded bilateral ties and expelled the Indian envoy.

India has categorically told the international community that the scrapping of Article 370 was an internal matter. It has also advised Pakistan to accept the reality and stop all anti-India propaganda.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

BJP's graph shirking, its ideology would be rejected very soon

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said the BJPs graph was continuously shirking and the partys ideology would be rejected across the country very soon. People of this country are teaching the party a lesson and very soon th...

Rallying-Ogier replaces Tanak in all-new Toyota lineup for 2020

Six-times rally world champion Sebastien Ogier will race for Toyota next season in an all-new driver lineup after the departure of 2019 title winner Ott Tanak. The 35-year-old Frenchman, who competed with Citroen this season, will join Wels...

UPDATE 2-Pope names new financial regulator chief following police raid

Pope Francis named a respected senior Bank of Italy official on Wednesday to head the Vaticans financial regulator, following unprecedented police raids on the organization as part of an investigation into the purchase of luxury London real...

City want to keep Guardiola for years to come, says chairman

London, Nov 27 AFP Manchester City want to keep Pep Guardiola at the helm for many years to come, says the English champions chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak. Guardiola -- who stayed for four seasons with Barcelona and three terms with Bayern M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019