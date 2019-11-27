International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Global death toll of landmines rises due to mines laid by militants

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:17 IST
UPDATE 1-Global death toll of landmines rises due to mines laid by militants
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The global casualty toll of landmines doubled in 2018 from 2013 low due to conflicts in Afghanistan, Syria, and Mali and mostly due to the increased use of improvised landmines set by militant groups such as Islamic State. Representatives from affected nations, non-governmental organizations and donor countries are gathered in Oslo this week to discuss how to achieve the stated aim of making the world free of landmines in 2025.

Landmines killed or injured some 6,897 people in 2018, according to the Landmine Monitor report by the International Campaign to Ban Landmines. Some 71% of the casualties were civilians, and of these, over half were children, it said. In 2018, most casualties were due to improvised explosive devices (IEDs) laid by non-state groups, the report added.

The lowest globally recorded number was set at 3,457 casualties in 2013. Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Soereide said that in order to reduce the casualty toll it was necessary to engage with non-state actors, acknowledging that it was "very difficult" to do.

"We have to take on that challenge," Soereide said in an interview. The Nordic country is one of the top donor countries for demining work, with $40 million pledged to 20 countries in 2018 and 2019 respectively. No new money will be pledged at this week's conference. IRAQ

Iraq is the world's most contaminated country with landmines, partly due to the mines laid by Islamic State to defend the territory it once controlled over Iraq and Syria. Iraq was already heavily contaminated as a result of the 2003 invasion by the U.S.-led coalition, the 1991 Gulf War and the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

But this has only increased since Islamic State's presence and now at least 1,818 sq km (702 sq miles) are contaminated - an area bigger than London - according to a report prepared for the conference by the Mine Action Review research group. "It was done on an industrial scale. Islamic State had production lines, they set serial numbers on the devices," said Portia Stratton, Iraq Country Director for MAG, a British non-governmental organization working in northern Iraq, including the districts of Sinjar, Tel Afar and Tel Kaif and around Mosul.

"We find mine belts surrounding cities and villages and multiple rows of interlinked mine belts running across agricultural fields," she told Reuters on the sidelines of the conference. Homes in both cities and villages are also laid with landmines and IEDs and MAG wants to conduct demining inside Mosul, Iraq's third-largest city with 2 million inhabitants, depending on funding, she added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Assam to install one lakh tubewells for irrigation

Assam government on Wednesday announced to install one lakh tubewells across the state in order to provide water for irrigation in the state. The tubewells will be installed under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana with a view to e...

Three held for breaking into shops & looting cash

Three persons were arrested for allegedly breaking into multiple shops in suburban Borivali and looting cash from there, police said on Wednesday. The accused- Raju Ambeke 48, Rashid Shaikh 27 and Hussain Shaikh 28- were held on Tuesday an...

DRI arrests director of Kolkata-based firm for evasion of customs duty

The Delhi Unit of Directorate of Revenue Intelligence DRI arrested Director of a Kolkata-based firm in connection with the alleged evasion of Customs duty of Rs 4.5 crore on import of Chinese-origin mobile phones and laptops. Sunil Kumar Pa...

Women continue to binge drink even after becoming parent, study finds

Going against the notion that women become less inclined to drinking after becoming a parent, a new study which analysed the drinking patterns of men and women found that they continued to binge drinking. The study pointed out towards wides...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019