German army grounds new chopper in fresh hardware woes

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 21:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 21:23 IST
Berlin, Nov 27 (AFP) The German army was hit by another equipment problem Wednesday, as it was forced to keep its new Airbus Sea Lion helicopter on the ground because key technical documents were riddled with irregularities. The Bundeswehr took delivery of the first N90 Sea Lion chopper a month ago, but "because of the inadequate and incomplete documentation, it is not possible" for the Navy's personnel to fly the helicopters.

Irregularities were found in "well over 150 positions" in the technical documentation that describes how to use, maintain and repair the chopper. "In all, these are considerable errors that do not permit the safe operation of the flight for the moment," added the army.

The Bundeswehr has ordered a total of 18 Sea Lion helicopters with deliveries set to be completed by 2022. The latest equipment setback is just one in a long-list of embarrassing problems plaguing the German army.

Just two weeks ago, the air force said it refused delivery of two Airbus A400M transport planes due to technical faults. In recent years, the army has also been forced to phase out the G36 assault rifle after reports it failed to shoot straight at high temperatures. (AFP) RS RS

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

