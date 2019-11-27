International Development News
Development News Edition

Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17

The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Kathmandu
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 23:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 23:32 IST
Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening. Thirteen people have also suffered injuries after a bus drove off the highway and plunged 400 meters down into a gorge.

Chief District Officer of the Arghakhanchi District Bijaya Raj Poudel told ANI over the phone that they have recovered the bodies of 17 people. "We have identified 14 bodies -- six male, five female, three children. However, three are yet to be ascertained. Amongst the 13 injured, 11 have been sent to Butwal for further treatment and the search and rescue operation is still underway which involves security personals along with the help of locals," Poudel informed.

The bus bound for Butwal bearing number LU 2 KHA 2148 fell off the road plunging 500 meters down the road into a gorge at a place called Narapani, Ratamate, on Wednesday evening. The investigation into the incident is said to be underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Pirates name Shelton as new manager

The Pittsburgh Pirates hired Derek Shelton as their new manager, general manager Ben Cherington announced on Wednesday. Shelton, 49, replaces Clint Hurdle, who was fired in September after nine seasons with the team. Hell be introduced at P...

Pragya's reference to Godse in LS expunged

BJP MP Pragya Thakur on Wednesday apparently referred to Mahatma Gandhis assassin Nathuram Godse during debate on the Special Protection Group Amendment Bill, but her remarks were expunged by the Chair. She made the remarks while DMK member...

Love your clothes and pass them on, says Vogue supremo Wintour

Clothes should be cherished, re-worn and even passed on to the next generation, Anna Wintour, the influential editor of Vogue magazine said, calling for more sustainability in the fashion world and less of a throwaway culture.In an intervie...

Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17

The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening. Thirteen people have also suffered injuries after a bus drove off the highway and plunged 400 meters down into a gorge.Chief District Officer of the Arghakhanchi D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019