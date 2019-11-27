Nepal: Death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reaches 17

The death toll in Arghakhanchi bus accident reached 17 on Wednesday evening. Thirteen people have also suffered injuries after a bus drove off the highway and plunged 400 meters down into a gorge.

Chief District Officer of the Arghakhanchi District Bijaya Raj Poudel told ANI over the phone that they have recovered the bodies of 17 people. "We have identified 14 bodies -- six male, five female, three children. However, three are yet to be ascertained. Amongst the 13 injured, 11 have been sent to Butwal for further treatment and the search and rescue operation is still underway which involves security personals along with the help of locals," Poudel informed.

The bus bound for Butwal bearing number LU 2 KHA 2148 fell off the road plunging 500 meters down the road into a gorge at a place called Narapani, Ratamate, on Wednesday evening. The investigation into the incident is said to be underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)