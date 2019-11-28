International Development News
UPDATE 1-Iraqi protesters set fire to Iran consulate in Najaf - police, first responders

Iraqi protesters stormed and set fire to the Iranian consulate in the southern city of Najaf on Wednesday, police and civil defence sources said.

Staff at the consulate had evacuated before the incident, they said. Authorities announced a curfew shortly afterwards, state media reported. The protesters entered the compound late on Wednesday and set fire to the entire consulate building, the police and civil defence source said.

Iraqis have taken to the street in their thousands to demand the departure of their government and political class which they view as corrupt and beholden to foreign powers, especially neighbouring Iran. Authorities have shot dead more than 300 people in an attempted crackdown on the unrest, according to police and medics.

Iranian-backed parties and paramilitary groups dominate state institutions and parliament.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

