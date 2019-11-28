International Development News
Development News Edition

Eight children among 15 civilians killed by mine in Afghanistan: govt

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kabul
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 02:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 02:00 IST
Eight children among 15 civilians killed by mine in Afghanistan: govt
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Fifteen civilians, including eight children, were killed on Wednesday when their vehicle hit a land mine in northern Afghanistan, a government official said. "At around 5:00 pm this evening a mine planted by the Taliban terrorists hit a civilian car... killing 15 civilians and wounding two more," said Nasrat Rahimi, an interior ministry spokesman.

Six women and a man were also among those killed in the blast, in Kunduz province, on the country's northern border with Tajikistan, Rahimi said. There are regular clashes in the region between the Taliban insurgents and US-backed Afghan forces. Insurgents attacked the provincial capital, also called Kunduz, in early September, but failed to capture it.

The Taliban however briefly seized the city in September 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Vodafone looking forward to reducing electricity usage by 10%

UN team investigating ISIL crimes in Iraq motivated by terrorism survivors

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Iraqi protesters torch Iran consulate amid deadly protests

Iraqi protesters torched the Iranian consulate in the holy city of Najaf on Wednesday in a dramatic escalation of anti-government demonstrations that have left more than 350 people dead. Tall flames and thick clouds of smoke rose from the e...

Lions' Driskel (hamstring) questionable to face Bears

Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel was listed as questionable for Thursdays game against the visiting Chicago Bears. Driskel, who is nursing a hamstring injury, was a limited participant in Wednesdays practice.The 26-year-old has thrown...

Celtics G Walker ready to move on from 'scary moment'

Kemba Walker is moving on from the scary neck injury he suffered in Denver last Friday and is slated to return to the court when the Boston Celtics host the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night. Walker sidestepped a serious injury after being s...

Health News Roundup: Zimbabwe senior doctors stop work as public hospital strike spreads; Judge partly vacates convictions of opioid maker Insys' founder, executives

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.Drug-resistant staph spreads easily in householdsReuters Health - The superbug MRSA methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus can spread easily from people to household pets, according ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019