International Development News
Development News Edition

Storms snarl Thanksgiving travel in US

  • PTI
  • |
  • Denver
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 11:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 11:10 IST
Storms snarl Thanksgiving travel in US
Image Credit:

Denver, Nov 28 (AFP) A pair of storms packing heavy snow and hurricane-force winds left tens of thousands without power in the United States on Wednesday and wreaked havoc for Americans traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday. On one of the country's busiest travel days of the year with an estimated 55 million people planning to drive or fly, highways in the West and Midwest were closed because of snow, and hundreds of flights were canceled.

Giant, colorful character balloons floating through Manhattan during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade, a cherished staple, might be grounded for Thursday's festivities because of gusting winds in the Big Apple. "An extremely active weather pattern is in place across much of the US," the National Weather Service said.

A snowstorm that caused near white-out blizzard conditions in Colorado dumped a foot of snow in Wyoming on Tuesday and was barreling eastward toward the Great Lakes region in the central US. Ploughs worked through the night at the airport in Minneapolis, a snow-savvy city girding for possibly its biggest November dump ever.

At the airport in Denver, which was hit with a foot of snow, nearly 500 flights were canceled and another 500 were delayed. On Monday night, 1,000 people slept at the airport.

Among them was Sonya Washington, bound for Thanksgiving with family in Atlanta, who sat on a plane for two hours as the snow fell until her flight was canceled. The next possible direct trip is Thursday night. "Thanksgiving is over, then," Washington told the Denver Post.

Out west, a dangerous storm hit southern Oregon and northern California that meteorologists are calling a "bomb cyclone" -- a rapidly intensifying winter storm caused by a precipitous drop in atmospheric pressure. "The drop typically creates violent weather that arrives like a bomb going off," The Oregonian newspaper said.

It dumped a foot of snow, forced roads to close and prompted warnings for people to just stay home. One wind gust Tuesday in Lake Tahoe, Nevada was clocked at 93 miles (155 kilometers) per hour. Hurricane-force begins at 74 mph.

The US Northwest has not been hit by such a powerful storm since 1962, said Marc Spilde of the National Weather Service. "This storm threatens to bring rain and mountain snow to much of California, including places like San Francisco and Sacramento, places that were largely spared by the past week's rain," said Accuweather senior meteorologist Brian Thompson.

The National Weather Service said while the two separate storms are expected to weaken Wednesday and Thursday, holiday travel would be affected through the weekend. It also warned of the potential of flash floods in southern California through Thanksgiving Day because of heavy rain.

The storms and high winds left nearly 300,000 people without power across five states, including Michigan, Ohio, and Wisconsin, though nearly half had power restored by Wednesday evening, according to poweroutage.us, a utility tracking site. The nasty weather and blizzard conditions have also forced the closure of major travel routes, including Interstate 5, the main thoroughfare from Oregon into California.

Motorists on the highway reported being stuck for hours on the road overnight, with some having to sleep in their cars. In Arizona, the National Weather Service said it expected travel conditions to be "difficult to impossible" from late afternoon Thursday through Friday morning.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Reliance Capital shares fall over 2 pc

FOCUS-Pfizer, Novartis lead pharma spending spree on gene therapy production

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Jets score 5 unanswered goals in win over Sharks

Patrik Laine scored once and added two assists and the visiting Winnipeg Jets scored five unanswered goals in a convincing 5-1 win over the San Jose Sharks Wednesday night. Kyle Connor netted one goal and one assist, David Gustafsson collec...

Burks leads Warriors past Bulls for rare win

Alec Burks scored six of his 23 points in a fourth-quarter flurry Wednesday night as the Golden State Warriors won for just the second time at home all season, beating the visiting Chicago Bulls 104-90. Eric Paschall scored a team-high 25 p...

WRAPUP 3-China warns U.S. of consequences for HK law as police enter ruined university

China warned the United States on Thursday it would take firm counter measures in response to U.S. legislation backing anti-government protesters in Hong Kong and said attempts to interfere in the Chinese-ruled city were doomed to fail.U.S....

Not surprised by how AITA dealt with me but it hurts: Bhupathi

Indias former Davis Cup skipper Mahesh Bhupathi on Thursday said he cannot get over the hurt caused by the national federations manner of sacking him but it was hardly a surprise given how the body has dealt with players in the last two dec...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019