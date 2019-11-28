Turkey aims to protect its rights with Libya maritime deal -minister

Turkey's maritime boundaries agreement with Libya is aimed at protecting Ankara's rights under international law, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, a day after the deal was signed in Istanbul.

At a news conference, he said Turkey had been unable to agree on such deals with some other countries but could do so in the future.

The accord could further complicate disputes over energy exploration in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkish drilling has angered Greek Cypriots, Athens, and the European Union.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)