Following are the top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN48 PAK-SC-LDALL BAJWA Pak SC grants 6 months conditional extension to Army chief Gen Bajwa

Islamabad: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Thursday granted a six-month conditional extension to Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, in a landmark case that shook the high echelons of power in a country that has been ruled for decades by the powerful military. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN50 US-LD FAKE UNIVERSITY US immigration fraud: 90 more students, mostly Indians, held from fake university

Washington: US federal law enforcement agencies have arrested 90 more foreign students, mostly from India, taking the total number of students held so far to over 250 from a fake university set up by the authorities to check immigration fraud. By Lalit K Jha

FGN45 PAK-JUD-SEMINARIES Pak's Punjab govt appoints administrators in JuD seminaries

Lahore: Pakistan's Punjab government has appointed administrators in 150 seminaries, mostly belonging to Mumbai terror attack mastermind Hafiz Saeed's Jammat-ud-Dawah (JuD), in the province, an official said on Thursday. By M Zulqernain

FGN52 CHINA-HK-US-LD ENVOY China summons US envoy, asks Washington not to implement Hong Kong bill

Beijing: Warning of "countermeasures" against the US after President Donald Trump signed a bill supporting pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong, a livid China on Thursday summoned the US envoy and asked Washington to refrain from putting the law into effect to "avoid further damage" to bilateral ties. By K J M Varma

FGN37 PAK-SC-BAJWA-IMRAN Pak's external enemies & mafias within would be disappointed by SC verdict on Army chief: PM Khan

Islamabad: A much-relieved Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded the Supreme Court for allowing General Qamar Javed Bajwa to continue as Pakistan Army chief for another six months even as he took a jibe at the country's "external enemies" and the "mafias within", saying the verdict must be of "special disappointment" to them.

FGN51 UK-INDIANS-VISA UK hails 63 per cent hike in Indian student visas

London: The UK government on Thursday hailed as “remarkable” a 63 per cent hike in the number of Indian students being granted visas to study at British universities over the past year. By Aditi Khanna

FGN33 US-INDIAN-MURDERS Police identify murder victims of US-based Indian-origin techie as wife and children

San Francisco: Police in the US state of California have identified the victims of a gruesome murder allegedly committed by an Indian-origin IT professional last month as that of his wife and three children.

FGN29 CHINA-PAK-NAVAL-DRILLS China, Pakistan to hold joint naval drills in Arabian Sea next year

Beijing: Navies of China and Pakistan will hold joint maritime exercises in the northern Arabian Sea next year to enhance their all-weather strategic partnership, the Chinese military announced on Thursday.

FGN30 PAK-COURT-MUSHARRAF Pak special court orders Musharraf to record statement by Dec 5 in treason case

Islamabad: A Pakistani special court on Wednesday allowed former dictator General (retd) Pervez Musharraf until December 5 to record his statement in the high treason case against him, but made it clear that it will only accept the Supreme Court's directives and was not bound by the Islamabad High Court's order.

FGN24 US-LD GREEN CARD Over 227K Indians in US waiting for family-sponsored Green Card: Data

Washington: More than 2,27,000 Indians in the US are waiting for the family-sponsored Green Card or legal permanent residency, the second largest number in the wait list after Mexico, according latest official data. By Lalit K Jha

FGN31 SWEDEN-KING-INTERVIEW Swedish business community has 'big interest' in India: King Carl XVI Gustaf

Stockholm: Swedish business community has "big interest" in India, King Carl XVI Gustaf said ahead of his visit to the country during which the two sides are expected to sign several documents on furthering bilateral engagement. By Abhishek Shukla

FGN20 UK-MOTI UK judge seeks clarity on terror charges against Dawood aide

London: A UK judge hearing the closing arguments in the extradition case of Pakistani national Jabir Moti, referred to as a "top lieutenant" in underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's organised crime syndicate, has sought clarity from the US authorities about the terror aspect of the case. By Aditi Khanna

