International Development News
Development News Edition

Elected representatives should have leading voices in deciding Afghanistan's future: India

Elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voices in deciding the future of the country, India has stressed, adding that it believes that any solution towards achieving peace should have a "constitutional legitimacy" and a "political mandate" such that they do not leave "ungoverned spaces for terrorists and their proxies to exploit."

  • ANI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:44 IST
Elected representatives should have leading voices in deciding Afghanistan's future: India
Indian diplomat Vidisha Maitra speaking at the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Image Credit: ANI

Elected representatives in Afghanistan should have the leading voices in deciding the future of the country, India has stressed, adding that it believes that any solution towards achieving peace should have a "constitutional legitimacy" and a "political mandate" such that they do not leave "ungoverned spaces for terrorists and their proxies to exploit." Speaking at the United Nations General Assembly on the situation in Afghanistan, Vidisha Maitra, India's First Secretary in India's Permanent Mission to the UN said that New Delhi welcomes the opportunities created by the various initiatives towards a formal peace process at the international, regional and domestic levels.

"While the international community must be united in supporting these efforts, we do not believe in advancing prescriptions. In any country, it is the people of that country and the elected representatives of that country who should have the leading voice in deciding their future - this has always been one of India's guiding principles in its engagement with Afghanistan," "We believe that only durable solution will be one which has constitutional legitimacy and a political mandate; which will ensure stability; and most importantly, which will not leave ungoverned spaces for terrorists and their proxies to exploit."

Underlining that India has a long-standing historical, cultural, economic, developmental, and political relationship with Afghanistan, the Indian diplomat said that New Delhi's development partnership with Kabul has a focus on institutional capacity building, health, education, and empowerment of women and youth, always keeping Afghan needs and priorities at the forefront. Building reliable connectivity for landlocked Afghanistan is a key component of our regional partnership. In undertaking those endeavours, we are mindful that all such projects should respect State sovereignty and territorial integrity and be based on universally recognized international norms, transparency, rule of law, principles of financial responsibility, and ecological standards," she said.

The diplomat said that India commends the people, government and security forces of Afghanistan for successfully conduction Presidential elections amidst "extremely challenging circumstances". "The enthusiastic participation of the Afghan people, including women, in the process, despite threats, intimidation and violence, reflects their desire and faith in democratic governance and rejection of the evil forces of terror and violence," she said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi: Minor suspended from school for smoking Hookah moves HC for relief

New Delhi India, Nov 28 ANI A 9th class student banned from attending classes after allegedly being caught smoking hookah has approached the Delhi High Court seeking direction to the school to allow him to continue his study. The students p...

CCI approves 37.4 pc stake-buy, joint control of Adani Gas by Total Group

The Competition Commission on Thursday said it has approved the acquisition of 37.4 percent shareholding and joint control by Total Group in Adani Gas. The proposed combination represents an investment opportunity for Total along with its s...

Court holds four guilty of Dalit man's murder 17 yrs ago

Seventeen years after a Dalit man was killed and his body thrown in village fields, a court here on Thursday convicted the four accused in the murder case. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on November 30.Judge Pankaj Kumar...

Campaigning ends for first-phase polling in Jharkhand

Curtains came down Thursday on campaigning in Jharkhand for the first phase of polling to be held on Saturday in 13 assembly constituencies. A total of 37,83,055 voters of Chatra SC, Gumla ST, Bishunpur ST, Lohardaga ST, Manika SC, Latehar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019