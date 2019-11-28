International Development News
Development News Edition

Kashmiri Pandit diaspora denounces Imran Khan's remarks

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 20:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 20:50 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken "out of context" an Indian diplomat's recent remarks as he never mentioned Israeli "settlement" in his address to a gathering of Kashmiri Pandits, a top organisation of the Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora said on Thursday. During a private event that was attended by some members of the Kashmiri Pandit diaspora, India's Consul General in New York Sandeep Chakravorty said the Kashmiri Pandits could return to the Valley soon because "if the Israeli people can do it, we can also do it," sparking a controversy by mentioning the Israeli "model".

Khan used the diplomat's remarks to target the Indian government over its Kashmir policy. The US-based Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora denounced the "vicious attacks launched by Pakistan and its militant proxies" on Chakravorty.

"Having last left the subject of Kashmir with a call for Jihad to his people after his self-admitted, failed gambit at the UN, he now sounded the Palestinian settlement alarm at an Israeli demon. When all else fails, tap into anti-Semitism against the Jewish people and agitate the Kashmiri locals," it said. "The 'Israeli model' phrase followed immediately the point about security a matter of paramount importance for the peaceful Kashmiri Pandits. Israel has had to pioneer techniques to protect the lives of its citizens," it said.

"There was never any mention of the word settlement or Palestine. The word settlement has been added into the consul general's remarks by mischievous elements," it said. Israel has built about 140 settlements since its occupation of the West Bank and East Jerusalem in 1967. The settlements are widely considered illegal under international law. The US recently said that it no longer believes the Israeli settlements are illegal.

Asserting that the Kashmiri Pandits have inalienable rights in Kashmir, the GKPD said that they will return to their homeland on their terms. "Kashmir will become the inclusive place that it once was with Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs and others joyfully reflecting the diversity of India. It will be peaceful," it added.

