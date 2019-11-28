International Development News
Development News Edition

Indian-origin CEO sentenced to over 4yrs in prison for securities fraud

  • PTI
  • |
  • Newyork
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 21:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 21:39 IST
Indian-origin CEO sentenced to over 4yrs in prison for securities fraud

An Indian-origin CEO was sentenced to over four years in prison after being convicted of securities fraud for his participation in a scheme to inflate the net asset value for hedge funds managed by the company by over USD 100 million. Anilesh Ahuja, 51 was the founder, chief executive officer, and chief investment officer of Premium Point Investments (PPI). He was sentenced to 50 months in prison in connection with his conviction following a jury trial for engaging in a securities mismarking scheme from 2014 to 2016, Attorney for the United States Audrey Strauss said.

The jury had convicted Ahuja and Jeremy Shor, a former trader at PPI, on securities fraud-related offenses relating to their participation in a scheme to inflate the net asset value reported to investors for hedge funds managed by PPI by more than USD 100 million. Strauss said Ahuja was convicted of participating in a scheme to mismark securities and mislead investors about the true value of the funds that Premium Point managed.

Ahuja conspired with others in his company and corrupt brokers to fraudulently inflate the value of the assets under their management, which in turn allowed them charge higher fees and avoid redemptions by investors who otherwise would have pulled their money from Premium Point, she said. “The substantial prison term imposed on Ahuja appropriately holds him accountable for his criminal acts,” Strauss said.

According to the indictment, from about 2014 through 2016, Ahuja and Shor participated in a scheme to defraud PPI's investors and potential investors in hedge funds by deceptively mismarking each month the value of certain securities held in these funds. They fraudulently inflated the net asset value of those funds as reported to investors and potential investors. The mismarking scheme evolved as a result of demands by Ahuja that PPI maintain its track record of success and keep pace with the performance of peer funds, regardless of market conditions or the actual performance of the funds.

In addition to the prison term imposed on him, Ahuja was further sentenced to three years of supervised release. Earlier this month, Shor was sentenced to 40 months’ imprisonment and three years of supervised release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Darbhanga airport to be named after Vidyapati: Bihar minister

The upcoming airport in the north Bihar town of Darbhanga will be named after legendary Maithili poet Vidyapati and concurrence of the Centre has been received for the same, the state government informed the legislative assembly on Thursday...

Govt will fulfil obligation to legislate on matter of army chief's appointment: Pak AG

Pakistans Attorney General Anwar Mansoor on Thursday said that the government would fulfil the obligation to legislate on the matter of an army chiefs appointment and extension of tenure. Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa, who headed a three-m...

Sports News Roundup: Calgary coach Peters apologizes; Kubica replaced and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.Calgary head coach Peters apologizes for offensive languageCalgary Flames head coach Bill Peters has apologized for using offensive language towards a Nigerian-born player in the minor le...

Hrithik faces flak for lack of diligence for endorsing 'Jolly

Actor Hrithik Roshan has been found to have done no due diligence while endorsing Jolly Tulsi 51, a healthcare brand, that has been found to be making misleading claims. There was no evidence provided to show that the celebrity Roshan did d...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019