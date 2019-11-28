International Development News
Development News Edition

Paris auction offers chance to step into Napoleon's shoes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 22:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 22:22 IST
Paris auction offers chance to step into Napoleon's shoes

A pair of boots thought to belong to French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte is expected to fetch up to 80,000 euros ($88,176) at a sale in Paris' Drouot auctioneers on Friday. Auctioneers said they believed Napoleon may have owned the leather riding boots during his final exile in Saint Helena, an island in the Atlantic Ocean, after his defeat at Waterloo.

"It's difficult to separate these boots from the image we have of Napoleon," said Alexandre Giquello, the auctioneer who will conduct the sale. "It's part of an icon, a universal one today, it's extraordinary to sell this type of item. We know very well that image of Napoleon throughout the world: the hat, the boots, and maybe the frock coat."

They come in at a European size 40 (U.S. size 7, British Size 6.5) and match descriptions of Napoleon's boot orders placed with shoemaker Jacques in Paris' rue Montmartre, the auctioneer said. They were owned by Napoleon's final companion, Grand Marshal Bertrand, after the emperor's death in 1821, it added. The boots were given to sculptor Carlo Marochetti to be used as a model for a sculpture of Napoleon riding a horse meant for his tomb.

Marochetti's son gave the boots to the early 20th century French senator Paul le Roux, whose family has owned the boots ever since, according to the auction description. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to give

Uddhav says his govt to announce big decision to giverelief to Maharashtra farmers in two days....

Transasia announces foray into Brazilian market

Home-grown diagnostic company Transasia on Thursday announced a foray into Latin America by setting up an arm in Brazil, and said it will be investing up to Rs 95 crore over the next two years in the initiative. The city-headquartered comp...

UPDATE 2-France's Macron denies accepting Putin's missile proposal

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday denied having accepted a Russian proposal to impose a moratorium on missile deployments in Europe but said it was important the Kremlin initiative not be simply dismissed.Russia has called on the...

Uddhav-led cabinet's first decision is to Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's capital in Raigad Fort

Uddhav-led cabinets first decision Rs 20 cr to conserve Chatrapati Shivaji Maharajs capital in Raigad Fort...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019