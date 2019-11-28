International Development News
Development News Edition

Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian quake

  • PTI
  • |
  • Durres
  • |
  • Updated: 28-11-2019 23:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 28-11-2019 23:28 IST
Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian quake
Image Credit: ANI

Earthquake rescue teams in Albania clung to hope Thursday of finding missing people in "survival pockets" rubble, as the death toll rose to 46 with some entire families found dead beneath their crumbled homes.

The 6.4 magnitude quake, the deadliest in decades, tore down buildings near the Adriatic coast while people were sleeping just before 4:00 am (0300 GMT) on Tuesday. Experts from around Europe have arrived to help shovel away slabs of collapsed apartments and search beneath the wreckage with dogs and specialized cameras.

In the hard-hit coastal city of Durres, Italian rescue workers on Thursday unearthed the corpses of a mother and three children lying in a bed together beneath the ruins of their flattened home, a witness at the scene told AFP. Only one member of the Lala family who lived there, a young man rescued on Tuesday, has been pulled out alive.

Four other relatives were earlier found dead at the site of the shattered four-storey building. Nearby on the perimeter of a toppled beach-side hotel, a distraught relative fainted in the afternoon as he watched rescue workers carry out a man's body in a yellow bag.

Yet tireless rescuers kept hopes alive for survival stories. "There may be hope for up to eight or ten days" for victims to live after an earthquake, Captain Joel Leroy, a French rescuer, told AFP.

His team of around 50 was trying to track down those believed to be trapped inside a seven-storey building in Durres whose first two floors had collapsed into the ground. Victims may still be alive in "survival pockets" of air that allow them to breathe under the rubble, he said. "That's why we are working so hard, we believe in it."

Outside the building a bleary-eyed young man begged to see the body of his mother who was found dead inside. At the time, rescuers said it was too dangerous to extract her body. Search efforts have ceased in the other badly damaged town of Thumane, where the defence ministry said no more were missing after more than 20 bodies were pulled out over the last three days.

Loved ones have watched in horror over the past few days as rescuers unearthed corpses covered in a grey film of dust, many of them family members still wearing their pyjamas. During the night, emergency workers in Durres uncovered the bodies of a mother and son from the Reci family, who were found in an embrace.

The rest of the Reci family also perished in the quake, with the bodies of a father and daughter pulled out the day before, according to Ilir Duka, an Albanian rescuer. Some 50 survivors have been rescued from the rubble, mostly on the first day.

The number of people who may still be buried is unknown. Emergency workers, including teams from neighboring Serbia and Kosovo, have been working in perilous conditions as hundreds of aftershocks rattle buildings, interrupting the efforts.

"It's a difficult operation, but that's why we're here, we've been doing this for a long time," said Italian rescuer Michele Melosi, standing with the team's white-and-brown sniffer dog Folio. "Hope dies last," he said, recalling how survivors were found after four days in the 2009 earthquake in the Italian city L'Aquila.

Thousands of people have been displaced, either because their homes were severely damaged or because they were still unsafe due to the continuing aftershocks. On Wednesday night authorities in Durres moved those who had been sleeping in tents to hotels and a sports center.

Prime Minister Edi Rama has promised to rehouse the newly homeless by next year. Illegal construction is rife in Albania, one of Europe's poorest countries.

Chaotic development exploded after the fall of communism in 1990 and many buildings lack proper permits. The earthquake was the deadliest in several decades in Albania, which lies near a tectonic fault line.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

Madam Secretary Season 6 episode 9 synopsis revealed, Will Elizabeth remain President?

Radha Soami Satsang Dera chief Gurinder Singh Dhillon's wife Shabnam dies in England

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

Chileans suffering eye trauma from protests march on presidential palace

A group of Chileans who claim to have suffered eye trauma in confrontations with the security forces rallied outside the presidential palace on Thursday to call for President Sebastian Pinera to take responsibility for human rights violatio...

Union calls another Colombia strike as protest turnout falls

Reduced groups of protesters are expected to gather in the Colombian capital Bogota on Thursday to mark the eighth day of anti-government protests in the Andean country, as a major union called for an additional strike on Dec. 4. The number...

Europe must help Greece fix child-migrant crisis: UN

Athens, Nov 28 AFP Europe must help tackle a crisis situation in Greece where roughly 5,000 child migrants live in danger of exploitation and violence, the UN refugee chief said on Thursday. There is a children emergency in this country... ...

Rescuers hold out hope for survivors of Albanian quake

Earthquake rescue teams in Albania clung to hope Thursday of finding missing people in survival pockets rubble, as the death toll rose to 46 with some entire families found dead beneath their crumbled homes.The 6.4 magnitude quake, the dead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019