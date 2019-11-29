China to be very close to Gwadar Port in Naval Exercise with Pakistan

In an apparent indication of inching towards and probably utilizing Gwadar Port for its strategic purpose, China on Thursday announced joint naval exercise with Pakistan in the Arabian Sea in 2010. The announcement came in a press briefing of Col Ren Guoqiang, spokesperson of China's Ministry of Defense on Thursday evening.

"Based on the annual exchange program of Pakistan and Chinese armed forces, the two countries will conduct joint maritime exercises in Pakistan in 2020. This joint exercise will help to strengthen the military and security cooperation between China and Pakistan, enhance the all-weather strategic partnership and their efforts to build maritime community of shared future," said Guoqiang. In the joint exercise, China will send destroyers, frigates, five ships and submarine rescue ships to the exercise, he said. However, he clarified that the exercise was not relevant to any situation or target any country, the timing of announcement may worry the Trump administration who is hoping a trade deal with China. Earlier in the day China summoned the US ambassador in Being and warned the Trump administration not to implement Human Rights and Democracy Act 2019.

Through this proposed joint naval exercise with its all-weather friend Pakistan, the Chinese navy will reach very close to the Gwadar port. However, China has been assuring the US for non-navy use of the Gwadar port but the proposed exercise at the time of increasing tension between both the superpowers may deteriorate the relations further. The US has been raising objections on the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which bisects whole Pakistan and provides access to China at Gwadar port in the Arabian Sea.

This presence of China in Arabian Sea is also a major security concern for India at time of increased tension with Pakistan.