International Development News
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-'Tis the season: Quotes from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day

  • Reuters
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 08:09 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 08:06 IST
FACTBOX-'Tis the season: Quotes from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day
(Representative Image)

Stuffed with turkey after Thanksgiving feasts, shoppers headed out to stores across the United States in a quest to score the best Black Friday discounts, with early promotions marking the start of a condensed holiday shopping season. The following are quotations from shoppers ahead of America's biggest shopping day.

KIMBERLY VALDEPENA, 52, SHOPPING AT WALMART WITH HER DAUGHTER IN TORRANCE, CALIFORNIA: "I like to get a little head start and see what kinds of deals are coming for Black Friday."

SHARIDA GALLOWAY, 48, SHOPPING AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO: "There were people here since 4 o'clock ... I had to wait in line to get in... I feel bad. They should limit what people can get. People got six TVs in their car ... they should have set a limit, like two per family - give everyone a chance to get things."

PATRICIO GARCIA, 38, SHOPPING AT A TARGET IN CHICAGO: "We've waited for a month or so to get a new car seat."

IVAN RODRIGUEZ, 32, SALESMAN AT A TARGET IN CHICAGO: "Right now it's just warming up - a lot of people are looking more for TVs and electronics so everything's still smooth ... it'll be about the same tomorrow. I used to miss spending Thanksgiving with my family, but not as much now. I've done this three years."

BRYON TOLENTINO, 33, HEAD OF THE STATIONERY DEPARTMENT AT A WALMART IN CHICAGO: "I don't expect that many people tomorrow ... they'll know we've run out of the main products with the deals like the TVs ... I thought it'd be so crowded you couldn't even walk. I haven't heard of any fighting, any arguments."

ROCHELLE JUDE, 18, WINDOW SHOPPING FOR STUART WEITZMAN SHOES AT MACY'S IN NEW YORK: "I had a Thanksgiving party yesterday, so coming out tonight is no problem."

CINDY JONES, 59 and SCOTT MACDONALD, 60, SHOPPING AT MACY'S FLAGSHIP STORE IN NEW YORK: "We're traveling on vacation ... looking for a real good deal."

LAMAR MILLS, 48, SHOPPING AT MACY'S IN NEW YORK: "My kids were in the (Macy's) parade ... We're actually going to have Thanksgiving dinner here."

CARA BEGLEY, 35, SHOPPING AT MACY'S IN NEW YORK: "I'm heading back to Kentucky tonight and wanted to try to get some souvenirs and Christmas presents here."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 4-Cricket-Rain forces players off after tea in second NZ-England test

Heavy rain forced players from the field at Seddon Park in Hamilton, shortly after they returned from a tea break on the first day of the second test between New Zealand and England.Jofra Archer bowled just three deliveries of the 55th over...

UPDATE 1-Cricket-Australia win toss, bat first in second test

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the second test against a shaken-up Pakistan side at Adelaide Oval on Friday.Australia lead the two-match series 1-0 after winning the first test by an innings and five runs in Brisbane. Th...

WRAPUP 1-Australian students kick off global climate change protests

Thousands of Australian students walked out of class on Friday to join rallies demanding stronger action to rein in climate change, which they said is contributing to the countrys bushfire crisis. Australia has been battling wildfires for w...

Canada: 7 killed in plane crash

Seven people were killed in a plane crash in the north of Kingston, Canadas authorities said on Thursday. The fatal accident took place on Wednesday evening. It is not clear what caused a plane to crash. The wreckage of the plane was found ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019