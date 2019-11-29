International Development News
Development News Edition

Chile govt meets with unions in bid to end crisis

  • PTI
  • |
  • Santiago
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 12:27 IST
Chile govt meets with unions in bid to end crisis

#Chile's government met for the first time with organized labor on Thursday, aiming to find a way out of the social unrest that has rocked the country for more than a month. Members of President Sebastian Pinera's conservative government met with representatives of the Social Unity Board, a collective of social and labor groups who were behind many of the calls to protest.

Among the collective's members is the Workers' United Center of Chile, the most powerful union in the country, the teacher's union and the "NO+AFP" group, which calls for an end to Chile's private pension system. "We have made it very clear that we are not prepared to negotiate behind people's backs, that is not our spirit, and that's it's the government that must now provide answers to proposals that have been made," Mario Aguilar, president of the teacher's union, said after the meeting.

The country's worst crisis in decades has seen furious Chileans take to the streets to protest social and economic inequality, and against an entrenched political elite that comes from a small number of the country's wealthiest families, among other issues. Pinera's government has announced a raft of reforms to end the crisis, including the drafting of a new constitution to replace the current one that dates back to the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, who ruled from 1973 to 1990.

But trade unions and many demonstrators are asking the government to go further, including by increasing the minimum wage by 50 percent, and by replacing the private pension system inherited from the Pinochet era. Interior Minister Gonzalo Blumel, who chaired the meeting, welcomed the parties' agreement to negotiate over wages, access to healthcare and pensions.

Meanwhile, parliament has been debating several bills introduced by the government to boost law enforcement, including an anti-rioting proposal and another to allow the military to protect public infrastructure without declaring a state of emergency. The 42 days of protest have left 23 dead, including five at the hands of security forces, and more than 2,000 wounded.

That includes more than 200 demonstrators who have suffered eye injuries -- often resulting in being blinded in one eye -- from rubber bullets and pellets fired by riot police. Demonstrations have become an almost daily occurrence in the capital Santiago and elsewhere the country, and regularly degenerate into violence, fires, and looting.

The violence "is reaching levels not seen in Chile since the return of democracy" in 1990, Defense Minister Alberto Espina warned Congress in an appearance Wednesday. Meanwhile Human Rights Watch this week accused the police of "serious human rights violations," and said it had received hundreds of reports of abuses, including beatings and sexual assault.

The social unrest has battered markets, and on Thursday Chile's central bank announced it would inject $20 billion into the economy to stabilize the plummeting value of the peso.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

Videos

Latest News

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie 'Loveyatri': SC.

No coercive action will be taken against Bollywood actor Salman Khan in connection to movie Loveyatri SC....

Seven dead in small plane crash in Canada

Toronto Canada, Nov 29 AFP Five Americans and two Canadians were killed when a light aircraft crashed in a wooded area on the north shore of Lake Ontario, Canadas transport safety agency said Thursday. The US-registered single-engine Piper ...

Indian Army uses plastic in road construction in Guwahati

In an initiative of using plastic in road construction, the Indian Armys Military Engineer Services has started a pilot project in Guwahati. The project of using plastic in road building will help to reduce, reuse and recycle waste plastic....

Russia arrests suspected Ukrainian spy in Crimea - RIA

Russia has arrested a Russian woman in Crimea on suspicion of state treason for allegedly attempting to obtain Russian military secrets on behalf of Ukraine, the RIA news agency cited Russias Federal Security Service as saying on Friday.The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019