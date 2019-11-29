Activists urge Pakistan to stop extremism, violence and intolerance in PoK, Gilgit Baltistan

Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan have urged Islamabad to stop promoting extremism, violence and intolerance in the occupied region. They were speaking at a "Conference on State of Jammu & Kashmir, Current Situation & the Way Forward" in Islamabad, which was organised by the United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Thursday.

"This conference urges the government of Pakistan to take effective measures to control activities of those who promote extremism, violence and intolerance in various parts of the PoK and in Gilgit and Baltistan. Also, they must ensure that religious and ethnic minorities in Pakistan must not become victims of intolerance and hate", said a resolution document passed after the conference. It further stated, "This gathering demands that Pakistani authorities to reinstate the State Subject Role of 1927; as that is an important law of State of Jammu and Kashmir, which defines who is a citizen of former Princely State of Jammu and Kashmiri, and protects our rights".

Pakistan abolished the State Subject Rule in 1974, which resulted in demographic changes in the territory. The resolution said, "We ask the Pakistani authorities to respect this law and stop settlement of non-Kashmiris in Gilgit and Baltistan to change the demography of the area".

It added, "This conference requests the government of Pakistan to refrain from annexing areas of Gilgit Baltistan and PoK, as that will exacerbate the situation. Instead, we request the Pakistani government to grant full independence to both Gilgit Baltistan and PoK and recognise as Independent State that the elected members could help the local people with everyday social, political and economic problems". (ANI)

