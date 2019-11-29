International Development News
US-China-Russia power play raising tensions in Arctic, says Denmark

Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

A growing geopolitical rivalry in the Arctic between the United States, China, and Russia is increasing tensions in the area, Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service said on Friday.

"A great power play is shaping up between Russia, the United States, and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the (Arctic) region," the intelligence service said in its annual risk assessment report.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

