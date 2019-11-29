US-China-Russia power play raising tensions in Arctic, says Denmark
A growing geopolitical rivalry in the Arctic between the United States, China, and Russia is increasing tensions in the area, Denmark's Defence Intelligence Service said on Friday.
"A great power play is shaping up between Russia, the United States, and China, which is increasing the level of tension in the (Arctic) region," the intelligence service said in its annual risk assessment report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Arctic
- United States
- China
- Russia
- Denmark
ALSO READ
Arctic ocean may be invaded by microbes from tropics, affecting ecosystems: Study
Arctic ocean may be invaded by microbes from tropics, affecting ecosystems: Study
Arctic ocean acidification may cause emission of more harmful greenhouse gas: Study
BRIEF-Australia & The United States Hold Talks On Critical Minerals & Rare Earths Ties
Arctic Ocean may be ice-free for part of year by 2044: Study