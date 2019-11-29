International Development News
Development News Edition

Ex-husband jailed for life for murder of Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 29-11-2019 18:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 29-11-2019 18:49 IST
Ex-husband jailed for life for murder of Indian-origin woman in UK arrow attack

A 51-year-old man found guilty of killing his Indian-origin ex-wife while she was pregnant by firing a crossbow at her has been sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 33 years before parole in London on Friday. Ramanodge Unmathallegadoo, originally from Mauritius, planned the attack on his 35-year-old ex-wife Devi a.k.a. Sana Muhammad who was eight months pregnant in November last year. Handing down the sentence at the Old Bailey court, Judge Mark Lucraft described it as a “brutal and evil attack”, which could have also claimed the life of Devi's new husband.

“One can only assume that you were jealous of their life together and the fact that they had formed a loving bond between themselves and with your children,” he told Unmathallegadoo. Armed with two crossbows, Unmathallegadoo had hidden himself inside the shed at the end of the garden of the east London home where Devi lived with husband Imtiaz and five children as Sana Muhammad after converting to Islam.

An arrow, which measured 18 inches, entered the victim in her hip and travelled up through her body. It missed the unborn baby, a boy delivered by emergency Cesarean section in hospital later. “The injuries suffered by Sana as a result of the arrow penetrating 14 inches into her body were catastrophic,” Detective Sergeant Amjad Sharif, who led the murder investigation for Scotland Yard, said.

“The force of the crossbow bolt caused damage to her intestines, stomach, liver and heart. It is clear the crossbow used to kill Sana, which was legally bought and owned by Unmathallegadoo, was intended to be used as a lethal weapon. He had in fact bought a number of crossbows in recent years and appeared to be building up his arsenal of weaponry in the months before Sana was killed,” he said. A post-mortem established the cause of Sana Muhammad’s death as complications arising from internal bleeding. Unmathallegadoo was arrested at the scene and an investigation by detectives from the Metropolitan Police's Homicide and Major Crime Command revealed he had started making preparations for the attack several months earlier.

Unmatahallegadoo did not answer any questions when he was interviewed by police. During the trial, he told the jury that he had been aiming the crossbow at the bannister and had not meant to kill his ex-wife. But the jury found him guilty of the murder following a trial last week. In a statement, Imtiaz Muhammad, spoke of his grief at losing his wife, who he said was a very outgoing, bubbly and friendly person.

“She was my soul mate, my best friend, my wife, my companion and my everything and I love her dearly,” he said. The court heard that the relationship between the deceased and Unmatahallegadoo had ended in 2012 after an incident of domestic violence. Sana, then Devi, had successfully filed for an emergency non-molestation order which barred her ex-husband from coming within 100 metres of the family home. The order was still in place at the time of her attack.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Bank of Baroda raises Rs 1,650 cr by issuing Basel-III compliant bonds

ISRO transfers space-grade Li-Ion Cell production technology to BHEL

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon's cloud unit readies more powerful data center chip - sources

Instagram, Facebook down? Social media giant comments on issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-'People power' piles pressure on plodding U.N. climate talks

As young people took to the streets worldwide again on Friday, urging more action to stop the planet heating up, analysts warned the U.N. climate conference taking place over the next two weeks would likely fall short of public expectations...

Telangana HM issues clarification, says deceased veterinary doctor was 'like my own daughter'

After being targeted on social media for saying that the female doctor called up her sister instead of the police despite being educated, Telangana Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali on Friday clarified that his intention was to make the pu...

WRAPUP 3-Students stage global strikes to pressure U.N. climate summit

Thousands of people in Asia and Europe joined rallies demanding more action on climate change on Friday, aiming to force political leaders to come up with urgent solutions at a United Nations conference next week.Swedish activist Greta Thun...

Dissatisfaction over Teesta water sharing deal: Bangladesh envoy

There remains dissatisfaction over the Teesta water-sharing deal which, if signed, has the capability of opening new vistas for the bilateral ties of India and Bangladesh, Bangladeshs envoy Syed Muazzem Ali said on Friday.Noting that India ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019