Two families from Uzbekistan killed in Canada plane crash -ambassador

Two families from Uzbekistan died when a single-engine aircraft crashed in a wooded area on the outskirts of Kingston, Ontario, killing all seven people aboard, the Uzbekistan ambassador said in a tweet on Friday.

"Deeply saddened by the plane crash in Kingston," the tweet from ambassador Javlon Vakhabov reads, adding the crash killed children aged three, 11 and 15 years old. Vakhabov said the embassy is in touch with the Kingston police and the coroner's office.

Kingston Police said Wednesday that seven people in a Piper PA-32 aircraft died when the plane crashed that evening. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada said on Wednesday it would send a team to investigate the crash.

