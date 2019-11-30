'Several wounded' in stabbing in shopping street in The Hague: Dutch police

(Eds: Correcting dateline) The Hague, Nov 30 (AFP) A number of people were wounded in a stabbing in one of the main shopping streets in the centre of the Dutch city of The Hague on Friday night, police said.

"Stabbing incident with several wounded at the GroteMarktstraat in The Hague. Emergency services are on site," the city's police said on Twitter. (AFP) HMB

