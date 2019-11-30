International Development News
IMO's appreciation testimony of India's commitment to global standards of ship recycling: Union Minister Mandaviya

The compliment of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) highly appreciating India's decision of accession to the Hong Kong International Convention, 2009, is a testimony of New Delhi's commitment to global standards of ship recycling, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday.

Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The compliment of International Maritime Organisation (IMO) highly appreciating India's decision of accession to the Hong Kong International Convention, 2009, is a testimony of New Delhi's commitment to global standards of ship recycling, Union Minister of State for Shipping Mansukh Mandaviya said on Friday. The IMO lauded India's move during its ongoing 31st session in London and compliments of IMO Secretary-General Kitack Lim were officially conveyed to the High Commission of India in London.

The Hong Kong Convention is not yet in force, but, with India's accession, the first of the three conditions for the convention's entry into force has now been fulfilled. "An appreciation from the IMO is a testimony of India's commitment to the global standards of ship recycling. We are committed to the global best practices and aspire to become a role model in the ship recycling industry," Mandaviya said.

Recently, the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) approved New Delhi's accession to the Hong Kong Convention on Hong Kong International Convention for ship recycling, which will help in providing a boost to the ship-recycling industry in India. The IMO adopted the Hong Kong Convention for the safe and environmentally sound recycling of ships in 2009. It is aimed at ensuring that ships being recycled after reaching the end of their operational lives do not pose any unnecessary risks to human health and the environment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

