London attacker linked to terror groups: security source to PA
The man who stabbed two people to death on London Bridge on Friday was known to authorities and linked to "Islamist terrorist groups", a security source told British domestic news agency Press Association.
The attacker, who was believed to be wearing a hoax explosive device, wounded three other people before he was tackled by passers-by and shot dead by police in the heart of the British capital.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- London
- Press Association
- British
- London Bridge
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-Hong Kong condemns London 'attack' on justice secretary as protests rumble on
China strongly condemns attack on Hong Kong govt official in London
Hong Kong leader condemns London protester 'attack' on minister
Australia's Qantas operates non-stop London-Sydney flight
RPT-INTERVIEW-Istanbul mayor seeks to bond with investors on London charm offensive