London attacker linked to terror groups: security source to PA

The man who stabbed two people to death on London Bridge on Friday was known to authorities and linked to "Islamist terrorist groups", a security source told British domestic news agency Press Association.

The attacker, who was believed to be wearing a hoax explosive device, wounded three other people before he was tackled by passers-by and shot dead by police in the heart of the British capital.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)