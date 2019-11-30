Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori freed from jail

Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht.

Fujimori, leader of the powerful right-wing Popular Force party, left prison in the Chorrillos district of capital city Lima, according to a Reuters witness at the scene. The country's Constitutional Tribunal, Peru's top court, had ordered her release on Monday after she was handed an 18-month pre-trial sentence in October last year.

