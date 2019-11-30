REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6 a.m. GMT/2 p.m. SGT

British police named the man who stabbed two people to death in London on Friday in what the authorities called a terrorist attack as 28-year-old Usman Khan, who had been convicted of terrorism offenses and was released from prison last year.

US-PERU-CORRUPTION/ Peru opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walks free from jail

LIMA (Reuters) - Peruvian opposition leader Keiko Fujimori walked free from prison on Friday night after being jailed for more than a year pending a trial over allegations she accepted illegal campaign contributions from Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht. U.S.

US-USA-TRUMP-IMPEACHMENT/ U.S. panel sets deadline for Trump to decide participation in impeachment hearings

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. congressional panel on Friday gave President Donald Trump one week to say whether his legal counsel intends to introduce evidence and call witnesses in upcoming impeachment proceedings that could lead to formal charges of misconduct within a few weeks. US-USA-WEATHER/

Winter storm strands 1,000 near Grand Canyon, delays Thanksgiving travelers PHOENIX (Reuters) - Some 1,000 people were stranded without heat or power in a small Arizona town near the Grand Canyon on Friday during a major winter storm that threatened to disrupt travel for millions as it moves east one day after the Thanksgiving holiday.

BUSINESS US-CHINA-ECONOMY-PMI-FACTORY-OFFICIAL/

China's factory activity unexpectedly returns to growth in November BEIJING (Reuters) - Factory activity in China unexpectedly returned to growth in November for the first time in seven months, as domestic demand picked up on Beijing’s accelerated stimulus measures to steady growth.

US-USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING/ That frenzied Black Friday crush? Not this year

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The frenzy associated with Black Friday shopping was missing this year as U.S. retailers offered earlier discounts and more consumers shopped online, though spot checks around the country showed traffic picked up after a sluggish morning. ENTERTAINMENT

US-FILM-FROZEN-2-NORWAY-SAMI/ Disney's 'Frozen 2' thrills Sámi people in northern Europe

OSLO (Reuters) - The sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2013 hit animated musical “Frozen” is generating excitement among indigenous Sámi people in northern Europe, whose culture the movie has taken inspiration from. US-BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT-DICAPRIO/

Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern.

SPORTS US-ICEHOCKEY-NHL-ROUNDUP/

NHL roundup: Bruins nip Rangers in OT for 6th straight win David Krejci scored 1:40 into overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied from two goals down to beat the visiting New York Rangers 3-2 on Friday.

US-FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK/ NFL notebook: Cardinals CB Shaw suspended for betting

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Josh Shaw was suspended at least through the end of the 2020 season for betting on NFL games multiple times this season, the league announced Friday. UPCOMING

POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS GERMANY-POLITICS-AFD/(PIX)(TV)

German far-right AfD holds party meeting Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party holds meeting at Braunschweig's VW arena, with several anti-AfD protests expected. Volkswagen has told the sports arena to cover up the carmaker’s name to distance itself from a party that promotes an “ethnic, nationalist” agenda that goes against the company’s values.

30 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT CHRISTMAS-SEASON/PALESTINIANS-MANGER (PIX)(TV)

Wooden relic reputed to be part of Jesus's manger to be installed in Bethlehem The Custodian of the Holy Land, Father Francesco Patton, brings relic reputed to be part of Jesus' manger to be placed in Saint Catherine’s Church, adjacent to the Church of the Nativity on the day of the official launch of Christmas season in the city.

30 Nov 04:00 ET / 09:00 GMT GERMANY-POLITICS/SPD (PIX)(TV)

German Social Democrats select new leader Germany's Social Democrats (SPD) announce the result of a members' ballot which duo will lead the party into the next election. The outcome could also determine the future of Chancellor Angela Merkel's coalition government.

30 Nov 12:45 ET / 17:45 GMT

