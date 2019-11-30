International Development News
Development News Edition

Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 17:12 IST
FGN15 UK-BRIDGE-3RDLD SUSPECT London Bridge terrorist was convicted in 2012 for PoK terror training camp plans, LSE bomb plot

London:The man who stabbed and killed two people in the London Bridge terrorist attack on Friday has been identified as a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. By Aditi Khanna.

FGN10 SURINAME-PREZ-CONVICTION Suriname president sentenced to 20 years for 1982 killings

Paramaribo: A military court in Suriname sentenced President Desi Bouterse to 20 years in prison on Friday over the executions of political opponents when he was the South American country's dictator in the 1980s. (AFP)

FGN13 NETHERLANDS-4THLD STABBING Three minors stabbed in The Hague shopping area

The Hague: Dutch police were hunting an assailant who stabbed three minors in The Hague's main shopping street as people looked for bargains on Black Friday. (AFP)

FGN12 CLIMATE-RALLY Tens of thousands rally in Europe, Asia before UN climate summit

Berlin: Tens of thousands of protesters, primarily in Europe and Asia, hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against global warming, hoping to raise pressure on world leaders days before a UN climate summit.(AFP) RUP

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

One dead in wall collapse,more rain in TN over next two days

A 70-year-old man died when a portion of a wall of his house collapsed in Thanjavur district on Saturday, as the weather office here has predicted more rain over the next two days across Tamil Nadu with the North East monsoon picking up pac...

Major fire at hosiery unit in Ludhiana

A major fire broke out at a hosiery unit located in Wait Gunj -- one of the most congested markets of the city -- on Saturday, fire brigade officials said.As many as 13 fire-fighting engines of the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation struggled h...

Two soldiers killed in avalanche at Siachen

Two soldiers were killed after an Army patrol operating in Southern Siachen Glacier was hit by an avalanche. Indian Army spokesperson, Colonel Rajesh Kalia said, An Army patrol operating at an altitude of approximately 18,000 feet in Southe...

Sathiyan bows out of ITTF World Cup

G Sathiyans dream run at the International Table Tennis Federation ITTF Mens World Cup came to an end after the Indian went down to former world number one Timo Boll here on Saturday. The world number 30 Sathiyan, making his World Cup debut...
