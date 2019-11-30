Following are the top foreign stories at 1700 hours

FGN15 UK-BRIDGE-3RDLD SUSPECT London Bridge terrorist was convicted in 2012 for PoK terror training camp plans, LSE bomb plot

London:The man who stabbed and killed two people in the London Bridge terrorist attack on Friday has been identified as a convicted terrorist who was jailed seven years ago over a plot to bomb the London Stock Exchange and build a terrorist training camp on land owned by his family in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. By Aditi Khanna.

FGN10 SURINAME-PREZ-CONVICTION Suriname president sentenced to 20 years for 1982 killings

Paramaribo: A military court in Suriname sentenced President Desi Bouterse to 20 years in prison on Friday over the executions of political opponents when he was the South American country's dictator in the 1980s. (AFP)

FGN13 NETHERLANDS-4THLD STABBING Three minors stabbed in The Hague shopping area

The Hague: Dutch police were hunting an assailant who stabbed three minors in The Hague's main shopping street as people looked for bargains on Black Friday. (AFP)

FGN12 CLIMATE-RALLY Tens of thousands rally in Europe, Asia before UN climate summit

Berlin: Tens of thousands of protesters, primarily in Europe and Asia, hit the streets on Friday to make a fresh call for action against global warming, hoping to raise pressure on world leaders days before a UN climate summit.(AFP) RUP

