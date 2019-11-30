International Development News
Development News Edition

Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dothanh
  • |
  • Updated: 30-11-2019 18:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-11-2019 18:04 IST
Vietnam receives last of 39 remains of trafficking victims

Do Thanh, Nov 30 (AP) The last remains of the 39 Vietnamese who died while being smuggled in a truck to England last month were repatriated to their home country on Saturday. Photos by the official Vietnam News Agency showed the arrival at the Hanoi airport of 16 bodies and seven urns, which had been flown from London.

They were loaded into ambulances on a foggy morning for a trip to their hometowns in several provinces in northern and central Vietnam. The bodies were found October 23 in the English town of Grays, east of London.

Police said the victims were aged between 15 and 44. While no cause of death has been officially established, the circumstances suggested asphyxiation. The 31 men and eight women are believed to have paid human traffickers for their clandestine transit into England. Several suspects have been arrested in the UK and Vietnam.

Shortly after noon on Saturday, the body of one victim, 19-year-old Bui Thi Nhung, arrived at Phu Tang church in the village of Do Thanh. More than 100 Catholic villagers and family members waited for the body's arrival at a highway leading to the village.

They held white flowers, standing by the side of the road as the ambulance carrying the body passed. After 15 minutes at the church, the mourners moved to Nhung's home nearby. One of Nhung's nieces held her portrait to lead the procession.

Nhung's coffin was placed in the middle of the living room of the one-story house, with the family weeping by the sides. Relatives and neighbours came into the home to place incense. A funeral will be held for Nhung at her home on Sunday, followed by a ceremony at the church before the burial.

An initial batch of 16 bodies were handed over to their families on Wednesday, and funerals were held the following day. The impoverished villages the victims hailed from have largely been left out of the economic development that has turned urban centers in Vietnam such as Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi into boom towns, sending many on a risky journey looking for a better life abroad.(AP) RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 to have time jump of 10 years, New cast revealed

London Bridge shooting: British police shoot man; 'number of people' injured

Outlander Season 5 synopsis revealed, Twitter account posts intimate image of Jamie-Claire

UPDATE 4-British police shoot man at London Bridge after stabbing - source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP man held from Jharkhand for e-wallet fraud

A 24-year-old man was arrested from Jharkhand by Madhya Pradesh police for allegedly duping a person of Rs 6 lakh in an e-wallet fraud, an official said on Saturday. Sourabh Choubey created an e-wallet named M-2-Money into which complainan...

Chinmayanand produced in Lucknow court; next hearing on Dec 16

Former Union minister Swami Chinmayanand, accused of sexually exploiting a student of a law college run by his trust, told a UP court on Saturday the case diary provided to him was incomplete, prompting the court to order that a complete di...

Two army personnel killed as avalanche hits patrol in Southern Siachen

Two Army personnel were killed on Saturday after an avalanche hit their patrol at an altitude of about 18,000 feet in southern Siachen glacier in the Union Territory of Ladakh , a defence spokesperson said. An Army patrol operating at an al...

JD(S) candidates will win in at least six constituencies: HD Kumaraswamy

Former Karnataka chief minister and Janata Dal Secular leader H D Kumaraswamy on Saturday said that his party will win at least six seats in the upcoming by polls. B S Yediyurappa says that his party will win all the 15 constituencies and S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019