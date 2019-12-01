International Development News
Development News Edition

REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 03:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 03:30 IST
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 10 p.m. GMT/5 p.m. ET

Iranian opposition leader Mirhossein Mousavi has compared Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei to the Shah, the monarch deposed in a 1979 revolution, following the government’s crackdown on protests this month.

MALTA-DAPHNE/ Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

VALETTA (Reuters) - One of Malta’s wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. U.S.

USA-WEATHER/ Two children dead, one missing in Arizona floods as winter storm blankets U.S.

PHOENIX (Reuters) - Two children were found dead and another was missing in Arizona on Saturday after the vehicle they were in became stuck while crossing a storm-swollen forest creek outside Phoenix, part of a post-Thanksgiving winter storm that pummeled wide swathes of the country. CHICAGO-POLICE-BODYSLAM/

Chicago police officer suspended for slamming man to ground during arrest A Chicago police officer was suspended this week after video recorded by a bystander showed him hurling a man forcefully onto the sidewalk during an arrest, in footage described by Mayor Lori Lightfoot as “highly disturbing.”

BUSINESS USA-HOLIDAYSHOPPING-SALES/

Black Friday shoppers stay away from stores, make $7 billion-plus splurge online WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. shoppers made more purchases online on Black Friday than in the mall - hurting traffic and sales at brick-and-mortar stores, according to data that offered a glimpse into what is still one of the busiest shopping days of the year.

EU-ALPHABET-ANTITRUST-EXCLUSIVE/ Exclusive: EU antitrust regulators say they are investigating Google's data collection

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - EU antitrust regulators are investigating Google’s collection of data, the European Commission told Reuters on Saturday, suggesting the world’s most popular internet search engine remains in its sights despite record fines in recent years. ENTERTAINMENT

BRAZIL-ENVIRONMENT-DICAPRIO/ Brazil's president accuses actor DiCaprio of financing Amazon fires, offers no evidence

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro claimed on Friday that Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio financed fires being set in the Amazon rainforest, without presenting any evidence, the right-wing leader’s latest broadside in casting blame over forest fires that have generated international concern. FILM-FROZEN-2-NORWAY-SAMI/

Disney's 'Frozen 2' thrills Sámi people in northern Europe OSLO (Reuters) - The sequel to Walt Disney Co’s 2013 hit animated musical “Frozen” is generating excitement among indigenous Sámi people in northern Europe, whose culture the movie has taken inspiration from.

SPORTS MOTOR-F1-ABUDHABI/

Mercedes boss 'totally OK' with Hamilton talking to Ferrari ABU DHABI(Reuters) - Mercedes Formula One team boss Toto Wolff said he would have no problem with Lewis Hamilton talking to Ferrari about a move in 2021 after reports in Italy claimed meetings had already happened.

ALPINE-SKIING-MEN/ Alpine skiing: Dressen wins downhill in triumphant return from injury

German Thomas Dressen made a triumphant return to North America by winning the men's World Cup downhill in Alberta on Saturday, a year after suffering a serious knee injury in a high-speed crash. UPCOMING

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY CLIMATE-CHANGE/INDONESIA (PIX) (TV)

Indonesian communities forced to raise house foundation due to rising sea level Communities living along Indonesia’s northern coastline are forced to spend a big portion of their meager income on raising the foundation of their houses due to threats from the rising sea level.

1 Dec POLITICS / INTERNATIONAL AFFAIRS

COLOMBIA-STRIKE/VENEZUELA (PIX) (TV) Venezuelan migrants say xenophobia increasing amid Colombia protests, looting rumors

Venezuelan migrants living in Colombia say rumors about foreigners' participation in alleged unrest connected with more than a week of anti-government protests is stoking xenophobia against them. We'll tell the stories of migrants scared of backlash and appeals by non-governmental organizations for calm as protests march on. 1 Dec

IRAQ-PROTESTS/ (PIX) Iraqi PM presents resignation to parliament as protests rage

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi presents his resignation to parliament for a vote of no confidence that would dissolve his government, but thousands of Iraqi protesters remain in the streets demanding further systemic political reform after weeks of bloody unrest. 1 Dec

ITALY-VENICE/ Venice holds referendum on whether to split from sister city of Mestre

Venice holds a referendum on whether it should divorce from the nearby, mainland city of Mestre and have its own, independent city council that deals exclusively with its own needs. Activists say Venice needs its own dedicated administration to deal with a variety of problems, including a rapidly falling population and surging tourist numbers. 1 Dec

CLIMATE-CHANGE/ACCORD-PREPS (PIX) (TV) Spain prepares to host COP25 climate change summit

Madrid tightens security and begins preparations ahead of the 2019 U.N. climate change conference (COP25). The event was due to take place in Chile in December, but was moved due to civil unrest in the country. 1 Dec 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

POLAND-JUDICIARY/ (TV) Poles rally against government pressure put on judges

Polish lawyers and judges stage protest in front of Justice MInistry against pressure being put on judges. 1 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

Flyers top Canadiens in OT as win streak hits 4

Ivan Provorovs near end-to-end rush in overtime gave the visiting Philadelphia Flyers a 4-3 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Provorovs sixth goal of the season gave Philadelphia its second overtime victory over the Canadiens thi...

Soccer-Saudi Arabia beat Bahrain to secure first Gulf Cup win

Saudi Arabia scored in each half to beat Bahrain 2-0 on Saturday and secure their first victory at the Arabian Gulf Cup.Striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan put Saudi Arabia ahead after 29 minutes and defender Mohammed Al-Khabrani doubled the lead wi...

UPDATE 3-Maltese businessman Fenech charged with complicity to murder in journalist case

One of Maltas wealthiest men, Yorgen Fenech, was charged in a Valletta court on Saturday with complicity to murder in the car bomb killing of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia in 2017. The leveling of official charges agains...

Golf-Johnson out of World Challenge, still planning on Presidents Cup

American World number four Dustin Johnson has withdrawn from next weeks Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas but says he will be fit for the Presidents Cup the following week. Johnson, who has not played since having left knee surgery in ear...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019