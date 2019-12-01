International Development News
Development News Edition

China wants rollback of tariffs in phase one trade deal with U.S. -Global TImes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 07:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 07:43 IST
China wants rollback of tariffs in phase one trade deal with U.S. -Global TImes
Image Credit: Flickr

Beijing is insisting that a rollback of tariffs must be part of any phase one trade deal with Washington, China's Global Times newspaper said on Sunday citing unnamed sources, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can reach an agreement.

"A US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 cannot replace the rollbacks of tariffs," the newspaper said in a tweet. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

WIDER IMAGE-Rising seas threaten early end for sinking village in Philippines

Need for degree courses, professional training programmes in Artificial Intelligence: Experts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-At least 14 killed during gunfight in northern Mexico town

Ten suspected cartel gunmen and four police were killed during a bloody shootout on Saturday in a Mexican town near the U.S. border, authorities from the state of Coahuila said, during a moment of heightened bilateral tension over violent g...

India, Japan hold first 'two-plus-two' dialogue

India and Japan on Saturday held their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue with an aim to give further momentum to their special strategic partnership, particularly in the maritime domain. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and E...

India and Japan ask Pakistan to take concrete action against terror infrastructure

In their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, India and Japan on Saturday deliberated on the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan and asked it to take resolute and irreversibl...

India and Japan ask Pakistan to take concrete action against terror infrastructure

In their inaugural foreign and defence ministerial dialogue, India and Japan on Saturday voiced serious concern over the threat posed to regional peace and security by terror networks operating from Pakistan and asked it to take resolute an...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019