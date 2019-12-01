China wants rollback of tariffs in phase one trade deal with U.S. -Global TImes
Beijing is insisting that a rollback of tariffs must be part of any phase one trade deal with Washington, China's Global Times newspaper said on Sunday citing unnamed sources, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can reach an agreement.
"A US pledge to scrap tariffs scheduled for December 15 cannot replace the rollbacks of tariffs," the newspaper said in a tweet. The Global Times is published by the People's Daily, the official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- China
- Global Times
- Beijing
- People's Daily
- Communist Party
ALSO READ
China targets one of Asia's biggest meth cartel: deputy drug tsar
US-China deal could be signed by ministers: White House
China blocks visit by outspoken Australian lawmakers for study trip
China central bank says will maintain prudent policy to prevent inflation from spreading
Significant distress in China could spill over to US and global markets: Federal Reserve