Bus accident kills 22 in northern Tunisia: ministry

A bus carrying Tunisian tourists crashed in the country's north on Sunday, killing 22 people and injuring 21, the country's interior ministry said.

The bus was travelling through the mountainous Ain Snoussi region when it plunged into a ravine, the ministry said, adding that all those aboard were Tunisians.

