International Development News
Development News Edition

Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

  • PTI
  • |
  • Male
  • |
  • Updated: 01-12-2019 19:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-12-2019 19:05 IST
Maldives opposition slams guilty verdict on former president

Male (Maldives), Dec 1 (AP) Two opposition parties in the Maldives say the trial in which former President Yameen Abdul Gayoom was convicted of money laundering was politically motivated. The opposition coalition of the Progressive Party of Maldives and the People's National Congress said in a statement Saturday that Yameen was given an unjust sentence due to his "economic development success."

Yameen was sentenced to five years in prison after being found guilty on Thursday. The five-member Criminal Court bench also ordered him to pay a USD 5 million fine. In its ruling, the court found Yameen guilty of laundering USD 1 million in state money for personal gain during his presidency.

The two opposition parties have appealed the case to the High Court. Abdul Raheem, Vice President of the People's National Congress, called for the coalition's supporters to "peacefully oppose" the government, saying it was "incapable" and has "brought heavy financial burden on the people" of the Maldives.

Raheem also said that Yameen was transferred to Maafushi Prison after demonstrations on Friday. Yameen's lawyers had expressed concern over the condition of his jail cell at Male Prison, where he was detained earlier.

Yameen led the Indian Ocean archipelago nation from 2013 to 2018. During that time, he was accused of corruption, muzzling the media and persecuting political opponents. He lost last year's election to current President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. (AP) IND

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo outshines Song Joong-Ki in career, Is Park Bo-gum responsible for their split?

Study creates bacteria that consume carbon dioxide for growth

New rodent fossil reveals how middle ear may have evolved: Study

Peaky Blinders Season 6: More on Stephen Graham, Julia Roberts’ joining the series

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-China wants U.S. tariffs rolled back in phase one trade deal - Global Times

Beijings top priority in any phase one trade deal with the United States is the removal of existing tariffs on Chinese goods, Chinas Global Times newspaper said on Sunday, amid continued uncertainty on whether the two sides can strike a dea...

Shun discrimination in thoughts and behaviour against HIV+ people: Vardhan

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Sunday called upon citizens to shun any kind of discrimination in thoughts, actions and behaviour towards the people suffering from HIV and AIDS. He was speaking after inaugurating an event celebrating the W...

Mumbai: 2 held for killing history-sheeter with stone

Two people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing a history-sheeter in Antop Hill area of Mumbai, police said. Kadar Nawab Khan 42, a resident of Wadala suburb, was found bludgeoned to death on Saturday morning, an official said.Ou...

Winter chill grips north India, parts of J-K, Ladakh shiver at sub-zero temperatures

North India was swept by chilly winds on Sunday, with many places in Kashmir, Ladakh and Himachal Pradesh witnessing sub-zero temperatures and the mercury dropping to 9.4 degrees Celsius in the national capital. Leh town witnessed the colde...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019