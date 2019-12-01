Cameroon Airlines passenger plane comes under fire in northwest
A Cameroon Airlines passenger plane came under fire on Sunday morning while approaching Bamenda airport in northwestern Cameroon, in a region where separatist insurgents are fighting the army, the airline said in a statement.
The plane landed safely and there were no casualties, the statement said, and the airline was assessing the damage.
