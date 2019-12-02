At least 10 killed in Burkina Faso church attack: Security sources

At least 10 people were killed in an attack on a church in eastern Burkina Faso where places of worship have already suffered several Islamist assaults, security sources said.

The attack took place on Sunday.

The victims were attending a service at a Protestant church in the town of Hantoukoura, one of the sources said, putting the death toll at "more than 10", while another source said 14 worshippers were killed, all of them male.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)