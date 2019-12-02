Left Menu
Development News Edition

Retailers see biggest-ever Cyber Monday after record online Black Friday

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 17:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 16:49 IST
Retailers see biggest-ever Cyber Monday after record online Black Friday
Image Credit: ANI

U.S. retailers kicked off Cyber Monday by launching a slew of deals earlier than usual over the weekend, seeking to sustain the momentum of a record $11.6 billion in online sales on Thanksgiving and Black Friday. Shoppers already had nearly a month of sales promotions as retailers look to draw out a holiday season that on paper is six days shorter this year due to a late Thanksgiving.

But estimates from Adobe Analytics on Sunday predicted the opening weekend of U.S. retailers' crucial holiday season would set a new record of almost $30 billion in sales, with Cyber Monday - now traditionally the U.S. economy's biggest online shopping day - alone expected to reach $9.4 billion. Amazon.com Inc and other traditional retailers such as Target Corp and Walmart have beefed up delivery services to fulfill online orders faster as more customers order over their mobile phones and tablets from home.

This year, Target made free shipping available to all its customers throughout the shopping season, while Walmart offered shoppers the option of free two-day shipping or in-store pickup on the same day. "The weekend between Black Friday and Cyber Monday is emerging as a truly lucrative period for online commerce," said Vivek Pandya, lead analyst at Adobe.

"Consumers ... are accelerating spend in the run-up to Cyber Monday." A clear winner so far of the early deals and ramped up preparation for the holidays were retailers with greater online presence or those who had services such as "buy online and pick up at store".

The National Retail Federation estimates nearly 69 million Americans will scour the web for deals on everything from iPads and homeware to kids' toys, and Adobe's estimate of $9.4 billion would be a 19% increase on the same day a year ago. Target on Black Friday announced that it would kick off a week of online discounts a day before, with new deals available every day until Dec. 9, while Kohl's Corp started online deals on Saturday, with deeper discounts on Monday.

Digital sales this year are also likely to get a big boost from orders through social media platforms like Youtube, WeChat, Instagram and Facebook. "Brands and retailers will feel the effects of a Gen Z with even greater purchasing power," said Rob Graf, vice president of strategy and insights at industry software maker Salesforce.

"They are also pushing the boundaries of where actual purchases will happen."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

UGC has prepared directives to regulate fees charged for pvt universities: HRD minister

The UGC has prepared a set of directives to regulate fees charged by private universities, including the capitation fee, and is seeking suggestions on its website from all stakeholders, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said on Mo...

Nepal's Anjali Chand takes 6/0, best ever bowling figures in women's T20I

Nepals Anjali Chanda on Monday scripted history by producing the best bowling performance in a womens T20 Internationals with figures of 60 in a match against Maldives at the 13th South Asian Games here. This is the first time ever a bowler...

Response to Railways' 'Give it Up' scheme 'not encouraging': CAG report

The response to the Railway Ministrys Give it Up scheme is not encouraging, a CAG report tabled in Parliament on Monday said, adding that senior citizen concession accounted for 52.5 per cent of the total allowed by the national transporter...

Punjab govt hikes share in pension scheme

The Punjab cabinet on Monday decided to hike its share in the national pension scheme from 10 per cent of basic pay and dearness allowance to 14 per cent, in line with a move by the Centre some months back. The four percentage point-hike in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019