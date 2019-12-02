Left Menu
Development News Edition

British VW drivers launch 'dieselgate' case in High Court

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-12-2019 18:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-12-2019 18:35 IST
British VW drivers launch 'dieselgate' case in High Court

Tens of thousands of British drivers on Monday accused Volkswagen of fitting devices to cheat clean air laws at the start of the country's biggest class action lawsuit brought to tackle "dieselgate". VW was caught using illegal software to cheat pollution tests in 2015, triggering a global backlash against diesel and numerous court cases around the world that have so far cost the German company 30 billion euros ($33 billion)

Volkswagen has said about 11 million cars worldwide - and 1.2 million in Britain - were fitted with software that cheated diesel emissions tests designed to limit noxious car fumes and carbon dioxide (CO2) pollution. A hearing at the High Court is set to last for two weeks.

"This trial will establish once and for all whether VW installed prohibited 'defeat devices' in affected vehicles and is a significant milestone in our clients' attempts to hold VW accountable in the UK," Gareth Pope, head of group litigation at law firm Slater and Gordon, said. Slater and Gordon is representing more than 70,000 VW customers. The High Court will determine two issues of law. Firstly whether the software installed in vehicles was a "defeat device" under EU regulations and whether the High Court is bound by the German Regulator's finding that the software was a "defeat device."

Volkswagen said the answer to both cases was no. "Volkswagen Group continues to defend robustly its position in the High Court in London," it said in a statement. "It remains Volkswagen Group's case that the claimants did not suffer any loss at all and that the affected vehicles did not contain a prohibited defeat device.

"The hearing will not affect any questions of liability or loss." VW agreed to pay up to $25 billion in the United States to settle claims from owners, environmental regulators, states and dealers. It offered to buy back 500,000 polluting U.S. vehicles.

But the company has not reached a similar deal in Europe and has instead offered a software update. It argues it has not broken any English law. ($1 = 0.9073 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Axis Bank more than doubles loan provisions for troubled sectors

Bharti Airtel announces hike in mobile call, data charges from Dec 3.

UPDATE 1-Trump faces two deadlines as U.S. Congress ramps up impeachment focus

Thousands take to the streets in Hong Kong in fresh round of protests

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

How India is being pushed towards commercialization of higher education

The reluctance of the present dispensation in pushing the higher education towards commercialization is not just limited to the fees hike in Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU. It seems the government is gradually implementing a plan which is ...

Videos

Latest News

1,000 vacant police constable posts to be filled soon: Himachal CM

A total of 1,000 vacant police constable posts will be filled soon in the state, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday. Presiding over the states Police Raising Day at The Ridge here, Thakur also announced that polic...

US to impose steel, aluminum tariffs on Brazil and Argentina

Washington, Dec 2 AFP The US will imposed tariffs on steel and aluminum imports from Brazil and Argentina, President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday. Brazil and Argentina have been presiding over a massive devaluation of their currencie...

Soccer-Afif and Kumagai scoop individual Asian accolades

Qatars Akram Afif has been named Asian Player of the Year at the Asian Football Confederations annual awards in Hong Kong on Monday, with Saki Kumagai from Japan claiming the womens prize.Afif becomes the second Qatari player in a row to wi...

No conclusive data to establish air pollution as cause of death or diseases: Govt

There is no conclusive data available in India to directly establish air pollution as the cause of deaths or diseases, the government informed Parliament on Monday.Air Pollution is one of the many factors affecting respiratory ailments and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019